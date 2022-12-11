For nearly 20 years, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Walmart, Charlotte County Public Schools and other law enforcement agencies to provide children in Charlotte County an unforgettable holiday experience with the “Shop With A Cop” program.

“Shop With A Cop” connects more than 100 local students (second-fifth grade, selected by school counselors) with deputies and other law enforcement officers. Officers assist the student in purchasing gifts for family and themselves. The goal is for officers to personally interact with kids in an environment that is “beyond the line of duty.”


