Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kelly Petracca and Katelyn Christena, a fifth-grader at Meadow Park Elementary School, check out the toy aisle at the Murdock Walmart. Katelyn was looking for a special gift for her sister during the “Shop With A Cop” program.
Leyva Marisley, fourth-grader at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, takes a moment to label the names of those receiving gifts from her during the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office “Shop With A Cop.” CCSO Major Norm Wilson, who shopped with Leyva, looks on as Mari Joyce, Donn Buffington and Sharon Hall wrap the gifts.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a moment to pose with Santa Claus before assisting students from Neil Armstrong Elementary School, Sallie Jones Elementary School and Meadow Park Elementary School to “Shop With A Cop” at the Murdock Walmart.
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kelly Petracca and Katelyn Christena, a fifth-grader at Meadow Park Elementary School, check out the toy aisle at the Murdock Walmart. Katelyn was looking for a special gift for her sister during the “Shop With A Cop” program.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Pardal assists Ben Abbott at the checkout aisle with his special gifts purchased during “Shop With A Cop” at the Murdock Walmart.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Leyva Marisley, fourth-grader at Neil Armstrong Elementary School, takes a moment to label the names of those receiving gifts from her during the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office “Shop With A Cop.” CCSO Major Norm Wilson, who shopped with Leyva, looks on as Mari Joyce, Donn Buffington and Sharon Hall wrap the gifts.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
CCSO Community Affairs Specialist Chris Hall gives last-minute instructions to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers assisting the “Shop With A Cop” program at the Murdock Walmart.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
CCSO SWAT Deputy Eli Lee and Neil Armstrong Elementary School fifth-grader Eli Patterson took a moment to sit with Santa and Mrs. Claus before heading out to select gifts.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Florida Highway Patrol Officers from posts throughout Southwest Florida stopped by for the “Shop With A Cop” sponsored by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a moment to pose with Santa Claus before assisting students from Neil Armstrong Elementary School, Sallie Jones Elementary School and Meadow Park Elementary School to “Shop With A Cop” at the Murdock Walmart.
For nearly 20 years, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Walmart, Charlotte County Public Schools and other law enforcement agencies to provide children in Charlotte County an unforgettable holiday experience with the “Shop With A Cop” program.
“Shop With A Cop” connects more than 100 local students (second-fifth grade, selected by school counselors) with deputies and other law enforcement officers. Officers assist the student in purchasing gifts for family and themselves. The goal is for officers to personally interact with kids in an environment that is “beyond the line of duty.”
Along with the CCSO, officers from the Florida Highway Patrol, Punta Gorda Police Department, Florida Wildlife & Conservation Commission helped over 40 students from Neil Armstrong, Sallie Jones and Meadow Park elementary schools shop at the Murdock Walmart.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.