The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will be holding its last two events in their annual Shop with a Cop program this year.
CCSO partners with Charlotte County Public Schools, local Walmart stores, and other law enforcement agencies in the area through Shop with a Cop to help local students go Christmas shopping.
“The Shop With A Cop program is a favorite, not only of the community, but of my deputies and myself,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell, in a post on CCSO’s blog. “We love meeting the students and their parents every year, and we appreciate the opportunity to engage with them on this level.”
The CCSO program will see more than 130 kids selected to participate this year, each receiving a $100 gift card to go Christmas shopping for themselves and their families.
The students are selected by guidance counselors from all 10 elementary schools in Charlotte County, including the Charlotte Harbor School.
Once selected, they are given a specific date to come to an assigned Walmart store, signed in by their guardian, and then paired with a deputy or other law enforcement officer who escorts the student throughout the store as they shop.
Once the student feels they have found everything they need, they check out at a designated register and head over to one of the gift-wrapping stations.
CCSO staff also volunteer to be gift wrappers at the station, along with personnel from other agencies and community partners.
The gift wrapping, according to the organizers, help students keep the presents a secret until they are opened on Christmas Day.
After the gift-wrapping, students get to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus before the parents are contacted to come and pick them up.
“It’s a very special event, and one that only happens through the generosity of community partners, civic organizations, and everyday people who just want to make the holidays brighter for those in need,” said Prummell.
Charlotte County holds four Shop with a Cop events each year. The two remaining events are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Punta Gorda Walmart, and the same time on Wednesday at the Englewood Walmart.
Donations can be made in person during the events or mailed to CCSO’s Community Affairs Unit at 7474 Utilities Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; any donations made via check should be made payable to CCSO and marked “Shop with a Cop” on the memo line.
For more information, contact Community Affairs at 941-575-5227.
