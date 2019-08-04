Families were out in force Sunday afternoon in Port Charlotte to take advantage of tax-free weekend.
From Friday 12:01 a.m. to Tuesday 11:59 p.m., Florida's 6% sales tax is waived for multiple items such as clothing, school supplies, electronics and other goods.
The Sun caught up with some local parents to find out what topped their shopping lists and what they thought of this year's tax-free benefits.
What is the main item(s) you plan to buy?
"School supplies," said Tonya Hubber, outside of Target on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. "Notebooks, pens, index cards, that sort of stuff. (My daughter) is going into Lemon Bay High School, so it’s specific to a class for her."
"This weekend is good because I’m a teacher," said Charlotte County resident Aaliyah Koch, a teacher in Sarasota-Bradenton. "I buy supplies for me and my students. (Stuff like) folders, binders, pens, sharpies, etc."
How much is the tax-free weekend a benefit to your family?
"Not paying taxes (is always) a benefit," said Chris Hobson outside of J.C. Penney at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall with his two kids. "We're buying uniforms for school. It's absolutely saving us money. It’s been a good experience."
Megan Smith of Port Charlotte was shopping at Target with her baby and two godchildren.
"It’s easier (having the tax-free weekend) because I can get stuff for all of them for cheaper," Smith said. "Clothes for her (my daughter) and they (my godchildren) are starting kindergarten and first grade so I'm finding school supplies for them."
Is there anything not on the list that should be?
While Shannon Rollins, of Port Charlotte, does think the tax-free weekend is a huge benefit for parents, she did disagree with some of the limitations placed on items on the tax-free list.
"I feel like there shouldn’t be a limit − how they do that now − with specific items like shoes (or clothes) can’t go over a certain price," Rollins said. "I don’t think they should do that."
Items like clothes that cost over $60 do not qualify for tax-exemption; school supplies that cost over $15 also do not qualify. For electronics, the tax-free cut-off limit is $1,000.
Students return to class in Charlotte and Sarasota counties Aug. 12.
