You can get an AICD OHR THN SGL/DU5 at one area hospital for $133,617.
In case you were wondering what that is, it’s an internal defibrillator.
To be more transparent, a new national rule took effect Jan. 1 requiring hospitals to publicly post a list of their standard charges on their websites — including everything from a pill of Ibuprofen, to an MRI.
But some say these new hospital menus leave people with more questions than answers.
“It’s totally meaningless,” said Dr. Joseph Ravid, a primary care physician affiliated with Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda hospitals. “How are you going to pre-shop for your upcoming heart attack? It’s not like buying a car.”
On Aug. 2, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated federal guidelines included in the Affordable Care Act, which ushered in these new menus hospitals are posting.
Approximately 3,330 acute care hospitals and 420 long-term care hospitals are doing this now, including hospitals throughout the area.
“Lists of charges will not help patients determine their actual out-of-pocket costs for care,” said Sarasota Memorial Hospital spokesperson Kim Savage. “Just knowing the name of a procedure or treatment will not give a patient enough information to obtain an accurate estimate of their actual costs.”
Some of the most expensive charges listed for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, for example are “TRANSCATH CLOSURE OF ASD” (a very serious cardiac surgery) for $214,950 and “AICD OHR THN SGL/DU5” (an implentation of an automatic internal cardiac defibrillator) for $133,617.
While trying to understand the list of charges is one beast, finding the list itself is an even larger one, especially if you don’t know what you’re looking for.
Not easy access
Clicking on multiple tabs with promising but ultimately disappointing hyperlinks on the side, the master list is located in bottom depths of the webpage, in small-print and it needs to be downloaded. Not to mention that the list’s format isn’t standardized, leaving each hospital’s list different from one another.
For your convenience, The Sun^p has compiled the master lists of five local area hospitals that can be viewed online at yoursun.com.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte has over 3,400 different charges, procedures and medications on its master list. Meanwhile, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda has over 2,400, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has 13,500, Venice Bayfront has over 3,900, there’s over 47,700 at Englewood Community Hospital, and Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte has a whopping 60,130 charges to sift through.
But what a patient ultimately pays out-of-pocket depends on numerous factors, such as their health insurance coverage, rates set by Medicare and Medicaid or if the patient requires different treatments due to their health condition. “None of these factors are reflected in the hospital charge masters,” Savage said.
“Standard charges almost never reflect a patient’s actual out-of-pocket payment or represent what the hospital is actually paid in most circumstances,” said Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda spokesperson Bevin Holzschuh.
Lack of transparency in charge information often results in “surprise billing.”
“Out-of-network providers should be limited to reasonable rates,” said chief medical officer of America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), Richard Bankowitz, “and should not be free to set arbitrarily high prices which leave patients liable for excessive charges.”
Florida Blue insurance and several other Florida health plans participate in AHIP, which is a political advocacy group for health insurance companies.
The rates hospitals must post are used to create invoices for patients, but does not include charges for items in services which other practitioners may bill separately, a CMS spokesperson said.
“We have been focused on pricing transparency for many years because we believe it’s important for patients to be able to make informed choices about their healthcare and understand their financial obligations,” said Fawcett Memorial Hospital spokesperson Alexandria Davis and Englewood Community Hospital spokesperson Tiffany Briggs in separate emails to the Sun^p. Both hospitals are owned by Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).
Posting this information online isn’t a new practice. Hospitals were already required to establish, update, and make public a list of standard charges in 2015. However, this new ruling makes this information more easily and widely accessible, a CMS spokesperson said.
Both HCA hospitals have been providing pricing estimates online since 2007, Briggs and Davis said.
“It is very misleading,” Ravid said. “It’s just going to create more misunderstanding than clarity... and utilization of human resources toward putting out fires rather than actually helping the root cause of the issue that we’re having.”
One way to compare billed charges among hospitals is through FloridaHealthFinder.gov. This state website uses billed charges that are not adjusted for any discounts or insurance coverage, and shows a low and high range of reported charges for the procedure.
“This is rarely the amount that individuals or insurance companies are expected to pay,” said Mallory McManus with the Agency for Health Care Administration. “This tool can be used in conjunction with contacting your health insurance company to find out-of-pocket costs.”
Ravid encourages patients to know their insurance policies, and read the fine print.
“They can’t take the word of a slick salesman,” he said. “They need to read it, understand what their signing, understand what the out-of-pocket expenses are and what the benefits are.”
And even if a procedure costs half a million dollars, Ravid said, that’s not the amount the hospital is getting back from the insurance company. “We have to go into a contractual agreement with set prices.”
The only patients for which the master list does help determine out-of-pocket expense, are the uninsured. And for them, these big prices might deter them from seeking medical help they need.
Even then, some hospitals offer discounts and charity care to self-pay patients who demonstrate financial need. Sarasota Memorial Hospital gives free care if a patient’s household income is under 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. There are also discounts to low income, uninsured patients with up to 400 percent of the federal poverty guideline.
“We recognize that this requirement is just a start,” a CMS spokesperson said. The agency encourages hospitals to work with practitioners to understand and make public their list of charges, which will help patients get a better estimate of their care during their treatment.
