PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Short Film Festival returns March 1 to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.
This year, one of Charlotte County’s own will be featured in a short — Helen Gerro, who creates wearable art and is an artist in residence at the Artisan Atelier in downtown Punta Gorda’s Herald Court.
Director Bill Webb’s cameras show the artist at work in the short film.
Her fashions shows have been in major Florida cities, Atlanta, New York, and Beverly Hills.
Gerro’s background is in fashion design and in the 1980s she began to paint. Soon, her artwork “jumped off” her canvas onto her designer fashions.
Executive producer of the short film festival is Nanette Leonard, a Punta Gorda resident who’s had 45 years in the entertainment industry.
It’s not too late to obtain tickets, which can be purchased online at 9pgsff.bpt.me, she said.
A limited number of tickets is still available at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce at 252 West Marion Ave. until Feb. 28.
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau and Asbury Shorts USA are presenting the film festival.
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event. Its president, John Wright, is returning as emcee.
Asbury Shorts USA, which celebrated its 41st anniversary last year, was created by director Doug LeClaire.
