Punta Gorda 8th annual Short Film Festival

Executive producer Nanette Leonard and creator of Asbury Shorts USA Doug LeClaire at the 2021 Punta Gorda Short Film Festival.

 FILE PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Short Film Festival returns March 1 to the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.

This year, one of Charlotte County’s own will be featured in a short — Helen Gerro, who creates wearable art and is an artist in residence at the Artisan Atelier in downtown Punta Gorda’s Herald Court.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments