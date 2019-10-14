NORTH PORT — When the shots rang out on Lady Slipper Avenue early Saturday, it rocked a quiet, peaceful neighborhood.
North Port Police showed up in force and shut off access to the narrow two-lane residential road for hours while detectives tried to figure out what happened inside the modest home with a two-car garage at 5361 Lady Slipper Ave.
Lady Slipper Avenue is off Sumter Boulevard, near the Interstate 75 junction. The city’s Police Headquarters is less than a half-mile away.
Authorities said a quarrel about 1 a.m. Saturday inside the home led to a murder-suicide.
As of Monday, police are still not releasing names. Police, citing the provisions of the state’s Marsy’s Law, refused to divulge details.
And, it turns out, no neighbors knew the names of the occupants inside the residence. But neighbors had seen people at the residence. A young couple; a small child and an older woman were said to have lived there. According to property records, the home is owned by Annie M. Williams.
One neighbor, Phil Polovich, said he had spoken with one of the home’s occupants, a young man, about traveling at a high rate of speed down the road.
“My cat sits out in the street,” Polovich said. “So I went down there to tell that man not to travel so fast.”
Before Saturday morning’s murder-suicide, it had seemed to be a busy home, he said.
“That house has a large driveway and there were often about six cars parked there,” Polovich said. “Since the police were there, no one is around there at all.”
Polovich said the older woman seemed to be the matriarch at the home.
“She’s been very nice to me,” he said. “But now, no one’s around.”
Police will only say two bodies — a couple — were recovered from the home.
With Marsy’s Law in effect, no more facts are being released by the authorities.
But the neighborhood’s calm is shattered.
“I never, ever expected anything like that in this area,” Polovich said. “Just never.”
