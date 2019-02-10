For the second year in a row, some lawmakers are pushing to increase Florida’s felony threshold from $300 to $1,000 or more.
Florida currently has the second lowest felony threshold in the country, just above New Jersey at $200, according to a study by Pew Charitable Trusts.
Florida’s threshold hasn’t been raised since 1986.
“Something that was worth $301 in the ‘80s is dramatically more valuable than something worth $301 now,” said local defense attorney Russell Kirshy. “You can go to our mall and buy a couple shirts and a pair of slacks, and you’re up to $300. In the ‘80s, you could out fit a whole family for that. Things were so much less expensive. It absolutely makes sense to readjust those numbers at least on a periodic basis.”
House Bill 589, filed by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Naples, would re-define felony theft as a theft of property valued at $1,000 or more. Meanwhile, Senate Bill 406, filed by Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-Pinellas, would raise the number to $1,500 or more.
In 2018, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested 179 people for 316 grand theft charges. The North Port Police Department made 53 grand theft arrests, and the Punta Gorda Police Department had 104 grand thefts within the city, the majority of which were third degree felonies.
“I can tell you that we commonly see thefts of cell phones or bicycles which fall in the $300 to $1,000 range,” said PGPD Lt. Dylan Renz. “Currently these are felony crimes, but would be misdemeanor crimes if the threshold was raised.”
Renz said a change in the threshold wouldn’t affect how the agency investigates crimes, but it would change who conducts the investigation.
“Most of our felony crimes are investigated primarily by our Criminal Investigations Section, while misdemeanor crimes are investigated primarily by our Uniformed Patrol Section,” he said. “We would continue to investigate each theft thoroughly and to the best of our ability.”
Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis said she believes changing the threshold is a good thing for lawmakers to consider.
“It is always a good practice to evaluate laws to ensure that they are remaining relevant to the world we live in,” Davis said. “There is no doubt that things cost more now than they did when the current threshold was enacted and most states have a threshold that is higher than Florida’s so it makes sense that our lawmakers are looking into this.”
However, some members of law enforcement disagree.
“I am not for this,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “Some believe that we should keep up with the times and inflation and the fact someone could be charged with a felony for stealing something such as a cell phone. If you do not want to be charged with a felony, don’t steal it in the first place.”
North Port Police Spokesperson Josh Taylor said the department was reviewing the issue.
“We will be utilizing opinions of state law enforcement leaders and groups which help us understand all the ramifications of drastic changes in laws,” he said.
Kirshy and other local defense attorneys said a law change would affect the majority of their theft cases for the better — both for their clients and the judicial system as a whole.
“In felony court, cases take significantly longer to come to resolution because there’s more at stake — someone becoming a convicted felon and losing multiple civil rights,” said attorney Steven Leskovich. “There’s a lot more in terms of investigation costs, legal fees, etc. For a misdemeanor, it’s a heck of a lot less across the board. Cases get resolved a lot faster. As a manner of judicial economy and judicial efficiency, it makes sense to increase the amount from $300 to $1,500.”
Attorney Scott Weinberg said many of the grand theft cases he sees are young people getting in trouble for the first time, and a felony is simply too harsh.
“It makes it much more difficult to protect their future,” he said. “The major difference is if it’s a felony ... a lot of jobs are precluded to you. A misdemeanor is easier to resolve. Those people learn their lesson and they can still have a future.”
