PUNTA GORDA — Plot a trip from Punta Gorda to West Palm Beach and Google Maps first sends you on 43 miles of a two-lane back country route called County Road 74.
Charlotte County commissioner Chris Constance made that trip recently.
And it was a frightening ride, he said, reporting that a strip of pavement on CR-74, or Bermont Road, was a white-knuckle experience. So he persuaded the board of the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization to lobby state government in hopes that it will some day make it four lanes, at their expense.
"I drove back at night and I've got to tell you," he said, "I felt I had my life in my hands the whole time I was driving, because any time there's oncoming traffic, they're not going 60, 65. They're going 80, and you can't see the road and you can't put your brights on."
The two-lane experience continues into Glades County. After switching to U.S. Route 27 there, Constance said, the trip becomes more pleasant as the road widens to a divided four-lane thoroughfare through the state's rural interior. Eventually, U.S. Route 98 widens further to eight lanes.
If it's a county road, however, MPO chairman Joe Tiseo pondered, how can the county ask the state to do anything?
Florida Department of Transportation director L.K. Nandam, District 1, agreed with Tiseo that the project should be discussed by county commissioners. Constance said the road represents a statewide opportunity to add an east-west corridor that would serve communities and commuters here and to the north that otherwise must drive south to State Road 80.
According to Google Maps, however, this other route is just a few miles longer.
"I think it's time that they (the state) realize with Sunseeker (resort) and so many things that are coming online, we're going to start to explode over here, and it needs to be at least in the planning phase," Constance said.
County Road 74 should be part of the state's strategic intermodal system, Constance said, because Punta Gorda has access to rail and an airport. Nandam told the board he will ask the state's Strategic Intermodal System office for an evaluation of the road.
"You will get an official response," he said.
The board, which includes Punta Gorda's vice mayor, three county commissioners and a Punta Gorda Airport commissioner, voted unanimously to lobby the state to make County Road 74 a state road.
"It's going to be a multi-year ask," said Constance. "We need to start having that discussion."
email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
Road scholar
The Florida county road system was created in 1977 as a result of the Florida Department of Transportation changing the division of roads from secondary state roads, which were at one time primary state roads, to county roads. Most secondary roads and some primary roads were given to the counties, and occasionally a new state road was taken over; some main roads in incorporated areas were given to the localities. As a result of how the county road system was created, county roads generally follow the same numbering grid pattern as the state roads.
Source: wikipedia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.