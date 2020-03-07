Should Charlotte County create a tobacco retail license?

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Tobacco Free Partnership in Charlotte County is advocating for a countywide Tobacco Retail License program it says will fill the loopholes in state and federal regulation.
In December, the federal government raised the sale age for all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21.
"While this is a great first step to address the youth e-cigarette epidemic, the new federal law is not a 'silver bullet,'" the organization said in a press release. "Laws are only as effective as they can be enforce(d) and enforcement through regular compliance checks and regulation education does have a cost."
To address the costs, the Tobacco Free Partnership of Charlotte County is advocating for the creation of a countywide tobacco retail license program "to ensure all retailers in Charlotte County comply with the new tobacco sale age and don't continue to sell these harmful products to our youth."
In Florida, only traditional tobacco sellers are required to get a license from the state, while vape and e-cigarette sellers do not.
"There's no way of tracking those, whereas like with tobacco stores they have to get a tobacco license from the state," said Diane Ramseyer of Drug Free Charlotte County. "With a tobacco retail license that includes vaping, you can do this at the local level. The benefits are it will help identify all the vape stores, which one of the benefits of doing that is it helps with accountability, and if there's a fee attached locally, that helps provide for the compliance checks with law enforcement."
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is in favor of creating the local license.
"Keeping poisonous products such as tobacco and harmful chemicals contained in vape and e-cigarettes out of the hands of our young people is important," said spokesperson Skip Conroy. "The health and well-being of young citizens is our goal. By registering and applying for proper licensing, we will be better able to ensure proper compliance. Education and awareness is our mission as we work together to safeguard our community."
Conroy said the agency currently conducts compliance checks on vape shops, but only ones they are aware of. They get a list from the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco.
The creation of a county licensing program would be up to the Charlotte County commission. Commissioner Bill Truex said he previously considered adding the licensing portion to the ordinance when he asked for the age increase, prior to the federal government making the change.
"I believe we may have the opportunity to ban smokables in parks and at the beach after this year's legislative session and would look again at adding this requirement," he said. "I wanted to get the ordinance as soon as possible so that retailers could be held accountable for selling to minors and, of course, President Trump beat me to the punch."
However, Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said he would not want to see "local redundancy in licensing" when it comes to tobacco sellers.
For vaping and e-cigarettes, he said, "The county requires a business license, so this may be another way to gather the data of the various retailers."
Ramseyer said the cost of the county license would go toward public health purposes, "so in that regard, it's not necessarily redundant."
Vape store co-owners and cousins Justin and Jonathan Sullivan of Serenity Vape in Port Charlotte said they wouldn't have a problem with a local licensing program.
"I've been saying for a while that there should be a little more regulation in the way of a tobacco license or something like that," Justin Sullivan said. "Something like a tobacco license for vape shops, I'm not opposed to that whatever. It's a nicotine; it makes sense."
Jonathan Sullivan said he is in agreement, as long as the license does not come with prohibitive taxes on the business.
"It depends on the specifics," he said. "The price of the license doesn't sound so bad. I think by and large the vaping industry is wanting to cooperate."
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.