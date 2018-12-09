As hurricane Irma barreled down on Charlotte County in 2017, the Emergency Services team made a big decision.
They decided not to open Port Charlotte Middle School as a shelter, because most of it was built in 1970, said EMS Director Jerry Mallet. That’s before Hurricane Andrew persuaded the state its building code was seriously inadequate.
“We weren’t sure of the integrity of it,” Mallet said of the decision. “We did not know if an older school could stand up to the force of wind.”
Charlotte County survived Irma, but many residents headed up to Sarasota County at the time, burdening that system, according to officials there.
More than a year later, Commissioner Joe Tiseo is proposing that it might be time for a new Port Charlotte Middle School — one that could serve the dual purpose as a storm shelter.
A new middle school, for its 800 students, could also boost the image of its Parkside neighborhood, said Tiseo, of the area where at least half of homes are rented.
For Parkside, Tiseo said, “A new school could be a real catalyst for bringing new families in.”
Tiseo made his proposal at a commission meeting in the fall, and his fellow board members took no action at the time.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told the Sun the need for a shelter is what interests him. He is looking at any new development with a large space, such as a ballroom.
“I think we need to keep our eyes and ears open,” he said. “Every time we get a new development, I encourage it.”
Since Tiseo made his pitch, Charlotte County Schools officials have met to discuss the proposal.
“We think that would be awesome,” said school spokesperson Mike Riley. “It’s good for the community. We know that. We believe that. We support that.”
But there’s one catch.
“We have no funds whatsoever to do any construction,” Riley said.
Tiseo knows this, and that’s why he believes the county should kick in money from say, its future sales tax take.
School Board member Ian Vincent also supports the idea.
“I’m 100 percent in favor of it,” he said. “The question is always going to come down to dollars.”
“If we had some cost sharing with the county, then I can guarantee you my direction to the staff would be to, ‘do everything you can to find the money,’ because we’re never going to get a better deal.”
Port Charlotte Middle School is the only school in the county that qualifies for reconstruction, according to a state review. The state must certify a school as ready for replacement, before a community can raise funds to replace it.
“They don’t want counties to come in and build the Taj Mahal, just because they want to,” Tiseo explained.
Hurricane Charley took out a lot of the county’s oldest schools in 2005. Federal disaster funds paid for their replacement. Even though these new schools are built to hurricane standards, they can’t be used as shelters. They are in the county’s most vulnerable locations, near the Gulf of Mexico, Charlotte Harbor of the Peace River, where the storm surge hits first.
Unfortunately for Charlotte County, all of its schools are in flood zones considered so hazardous the American Red Cross will not allow its staff to work there during a storm, Mallet told the Sun. The state of Florida goes by the Red Cross standards, leaving Charlotte County with no officially acceptable storm shelters.
So even if it is rebuilt, the middle school will not meet Red Cross standards due to its low elevation and relative proximity to the harbor.
Mallet finds the Red Cross ruling unrealistic, though.
The schools that the county has used as shelters are located farthest from the storm surge areas. During Irma, Mallet opened two elementary schools, Kingsway and Liberty on Quasar Boulevard and Atwater Street. About 1,000 people went to Kingsway and about 800 to Liberty.
Given the possibility of flooding at any county school, Mallet said he and other emergency managers make their shelter calls after they learn the likely impact of the approaching storm.
During Irma, however, he said it was the age of the middle school, not the nature of the storm, that led to the decision.
Tiseo said the middle school is far enough from the harbor to make it relatively safe.
“If a flood makes it up that far, we’ve got a lot bigger problems,” he said.
What about the school as a school?
Both Principal John LeClair and Riley admit they love the old building. Riley was a vice principal there in 1994.
It has been well maintained, LeClair said. Its biggest problem may be its outdated heating and cooling system, he said, which requires daily visits by the school repair staff. The cost of maintaining those roof-top systems is very high, LeClair said. Modern schools do not use roof-top systems that must be installed for every classroom, he said.
Another problem, he said, is the innovation of its day — movable walls. No one moves them, and they are far from soundproof, he said.
In recognition of the need to expand, the school built a new edition in 1996, which looks a lot like the original section. Between the two buildings, students walk through courtyards that once had shrubbery trimmed to spell out PCMS. But the plants grew too big, and now, some of the plots are just dirt.
Expansion is no longer on the agenda for Charlotte County schools. The county has been losing students as its growing population ages beyond retirement.
So what would be the benefit of a new school to the students?
“It would show the kids that we’re fighting for them,” said social studies teacher Robyn Budai. “It would show them that, ‘We care about you.”
