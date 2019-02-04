A new bill in the Florida House of Representatives would expand the permitted use of drones by law enforcement agencies allowed across the state.
House Bill 75, filed by Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, would allow law enforcement to use drones to assist in crowd control or traffic management, to facilitate the collection of evidence at a crime scene or traffic crash, and to assess damage due to a flood, wildlife, or natural disaster or for land management.
The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is urging its members to support the bill, which it states would allow for more “efficient and effective deployment and use of emergency personnel.”
Locally, the North Port Police Department is looking into purchasing a $3,000 drone, ideally using grant money. The agency would focus its use on critical incidents, though it could also be used for crime scene footage and disaster recovery, according to NPPD Spokesperson Josh Taylor.
In 2013, the Florida Legislature passed comprehensive drone legislation, which states law enforcement agencies may not use a drone to gather evidence or other information. But according to the FSA, “situations have arose over the last five years that necessitate another look at laws related to drones and how they can be used to create efficiencies and enhance public safety.”
Taylor said drones would help officers to get a different view, which could be particularly helpful in dangerous situations.
“Let’s say you have a standoff situation, and you can’t see into the backyard, or you can’t see certain angles that would put officers in jeopardy if they moved into that position,” he said. “It’s just another tool to get a different look at what’s going on without putting someone in danger.”
The FSA states the bill would “allow law enforcement to use drones to gain an important aerial advantage when dealing with hostage situations, barricaded subjects, wildfires or other disasters, or even during crowd control and traffic management.”
For crime scene footage, Taylor said drones would much less expensive than using a helicopter for the same purpose.
“In the past we’ve used the Sheriff’s Office helicopter to come out and help us get some aerials of a crime scene, and we’re paying hundreds and hundreds of dollars for fuel,” he said.
For private property, law enforcement are required to obtain a search warrant in order to use a drone, but the bill would allow the use of drones to gather crime scene footage on public property.
“Using drones in this limited, defined manner would expedite and enhance crime scene processing, preserving the scene for future review, investigation, and prosecution,” the FSA states in a fact sheet.
Taylor stressed the fact that the agency’s use of drones would be a privacy concern for residents.
“These would not be used to spy on anyone,” he said. “As far as stealth and flying around monitoring, that’s not a thing... It’s not anywhere near something that would be just sent up to peruse around town.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, which did not respond to an email requesting comment for this article, last year unveiled its $40,000 Dragonfly commander drone, which a department spokesperson said in September would be used primarily for search and rescue and to assist in traffic control at large events.
Punta Gorda Police Lt. Dylan Renz said PGPD is interested in drones but is only in the beginning stages of exploring the idea.
“We’re kind of in the process of deciding the pros and cons of using one and where it might fit, but we haven’t gotten any farther than that,” he said. “We haven’t’ decided whether we want to use one and what we would use it for.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office owns a drone used by its videographer, but the agency has not looked into the use of drones beyond that, according to spokesperson Katie Heck.
The bill is on the Criminal Justice Subcommittee’s Tuesday agenda.
