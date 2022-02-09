MURDOCK - Building public parking near the unfinished Sunseeker resort is either an urgent need or not an option, with differing opinions from Charlotte County commissioners.
Commissioners disagreed Tuesday on the urgency and on whether the public should pay any of the construction costs. Those costs could range from $931,000 to $1.9 million, depending on full paving, partial paving or grass.
Allegiant Travel Co. expects to complete its $585 million, 580-room resort in about a year. When that happens, the Charlotte Harbor historic district will be dominated by high-rise hotels and restaurants run by Las Vegas executives.
"If we don't have some amount of public parking for that boardwalk ... I think we'll have a problem," said Commissioner Ken Doherty, speaking of a half-mile waterfront walkway Allegiant agreed to build and open to the public.
Commissioners had differing memories of what they told staff about whether to build more public parking on Bayshore Live Oak Park at the last Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency meeting.
"We rejected it," Commissioner Joe Tiseo said. "We're being asked to approve a project that at the cheapest is $1 million, with no justification."
Doherty said they asked staff for more information. That boardwalk is part of a public-private partnership, he said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch agreed with Doherty.
"This project adds access to waterfront property that wasn't available before," Deutsch said.
Commissioners ultimately agreed to discuss the topic again March 8.
Tiseo took time out to praise Allegiant's construction work on the nation's first airline-owned resort.
"Sunseeker has done nothing wrong," he said. "They're not cutting any corners. They're sparing no expense to build this resort in Charlotte County. I can see that."
Commissioner Chris Constance said he wants to wait until the resort is open, and see how much demand there is for public parking.
"I don't see this being on our tab," he said.
Tiseo said there is one way he would consider paying for parking: if Allegiant/Sunseeker agrees to pay for the connection of its boardwalk to the county's walkway along Bayshore Drive. That is projected to cost between $100,000 to $800,000.
Allegiant has not provided the county its construction details for the county to use to estimate the cost of the connection.
"Can we get the connection on their dime?" Tiseo asked. "I would definitely consider that."
Economic Development staff member Josh Hudson told commissioners of a possible wrinkle in the parking plans for the Bayshore park.
It was bought with more than $1 million in public conservation funds from a trust that must approve any tree removal.
Constance noted that in addition to the current parking in Bayshore Park, there is parking across U.S. 41 where the public can use a walkway under the bridge to cross over to the Sunseeker site.
He said the county already paid millions of dollars for the walkway extension of the harbor walk.
