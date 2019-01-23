While some 800,000 federal employees are furloughed or working without pay during the government shutdown, members of Congress are still reaping $174,000 salaries.
However, some are refusing that pay, including Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, who represents Florida’s 16th District in western Manatee and Sarasota counties. Buchanan is one of 102 Congress members who are reportedly refusing pay during the shutdown, according to CNN. The list includes 20 senators and 82 representatives, and for Florida lawmakers, Buchanan is the only one on the list.
Buchanan is donating his salary to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County and has already written a check, according to Spokesperson Anthony Cruz. Cruz did not immediately answer a question of how much money was donated.
Buchanan sent a letter to Congress Chief Administrative Officer Philip Kiko on Dec. 21 stating he would refuse to accept any paychecks during the shutdown.
“Congress has no responsibility more fundamental than to fund the day-to-day operations of the federal government,” he wrote. “However, despite a government shutdown and a lapse in appropriations, members of Congress will continue receiving their salary. Therefore, I will refuse to accept any paychecks for as long as the federal government remains shuttered. This is yet another sad example of Washington’s dysfunction and inability to compromise. I hope leaders from both parties will stay at the table and reach a bipartisan accord.”
While unpaid federal employees typically receive back-pay after the shutdown, some may struggle to pay bills as the shutdown stretches into its second month.
According to the Constitution Center, members of Congress get paychecks under two parts of the Constitution.
Article I, Section 6, states Congress members “shall receive a Compensation for their Services, to be ascertained by Law, and paid out of the Treasury of the United States.” The 27th Amendment also forbids any change in the compensation rate for Congress during a current term.
President Donald J. Trump would also receive a paycheck under Article II, Section I of the Constitution, which states, “the President shall, at stated Times, receive for his Services, a Compensation, which shall neither be increased nor diminished during the Period for which he shall be elected.”
Trump has not been taking a paycheck since the start of his presidency and has been donating it to various initiatives, according to news reports.
Despite the Constitutional argument, some members of the public are critical of Congress continuing to pull in a salary while so many are left with no means to support themselves and their families.
A poll on the Sun‘s Facebook page asking whether federal elected officials should be paid during the shutdown while federal employees are not was overwhelmingly negative, with 1,093 “No” votes and just 39 “Yes” votes after roughly five hours.
“I don’t believe Congress or any of their staff should be paid during a shutdown,” commented Sandy Reynolds Clark. “But, even if they were not paid, I doubt they would feel the same level of impact that most folks do. Most of Congress can likely move funds from one account to another with minimal to no impact to their daily lives. This is not the same for folks that have little savings, living paycheck to paycheck. I really don’t understand how TSA, Border Patrol, and the Coast Guard can be labeled ‘not essential.’ I’d like to see an end to this nonsense now and forever. Stop playing games with people’s lives.”
