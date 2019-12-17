PUNTA GORDA — Leaders of local governments across the region are talking about changing the rules on teen smoking in their jurisdictions.
The topic of raising the age to buy and smoke cigarettes and vape products — from 18 to 21 — is trending. Punta Gorda, North Port, Charlotte County and Sarasota County have all had the issue on their radar recently, as national news of illnesses affecting some young people who vape has also made headlines across the country.
The latest discussion is coming to Punta Gorda today.
The Punta Gorda City Council will discuss prohibiting tobacco and vaping retailers from selling these products to anyone under the age of 21, as well as its use at city parks. That will happen during today’s city council meeting, beginning at 9 a.m. at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda.
This discussion comes after Charlotte County Attorney Janette S. Knowlton was directed to draft an ordinance that could regulate vaping in county parks and change the legal age to buy tobacco products to 21, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason.
This ordinance still has many obstacles ahead — including public hearings to be addressed and voted on by commissioners. In the meantime, Punta Gorda is looking into what it would take to piggyback on the effort.
“(With) something of this nature, (Punta Gorda) needs to be consistent with the county,” said Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke. “If the county determines that this is an action they want to take, we can enact something (as well) but the restriction needs to be the same in the county. Otherwise kids could just go to a convenience store right across the street (or city line so to speak). This discussion is also regarding vaping which is really turning out to be quite harmful to anybody, not just the youth.”
Charlotte County Commission will review the new ordinance in late January or early February, Gleason said, and will vote to set a public hearing, among further actions.
For Punta Gorda, no official actions are planned at this time other than today’s discussion.
Sarasota County is also discussing an ordinance that would change the tobacco sale age to 21.
“(This ordinance) prohibits the use of vaping devices by persons under 21, it prohibits selling or providing vaping devices to persons under 21,” said Sarasota County Attorney Jonathan Lewis during a Dec. 10 Board of County Commissioners meeting. “Other counties have adopted similar ordinances... The state law currently outlaws tobacco products and vaping for persons under 18 so (this) would be raising the age limit to 21 if that’s what the board decided.”
North Port is also making efforts to change the legal age for tobacco sales.
“Our commission has discussed this,” said Josh Taylor, North Port’s spokesperson. “The city attorney is (currently) doing some additional work to bring back an ordinance which the city commissioners may or may not approve.”
There hasn’t been a discussion on changing the legal age for tobacco and vape use in DeSoto County yet, but that could happen in the near future.
“Our commissioners have not had any public discussion about this issue,” said Tara Poulton, DeSoto Community Services Division director and spokesperson. “I do not know if they will at this point but (usually) if we hear of other neighboring counties are doing so, then we will have a conversation as well.”
There’s some early support from leaders in Punta Gorda.
“As a board member for both Drug Free Charlotte County and Drug Free Punta Gorda, I am committed to the prevention of tobacco and substance abuse, particularly by the youth in our community,” said Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Davis.
Based on information from the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation, Davis said youth tobacco use has decreased in localities that have adopted a minimum age of 21 for tobacco sales.
“I think it is important that we have a discussion about raising the age for purchasing tobacco or vaping products in Punta Gorda to 21 years old if it can help prevent kids from using tobacco products,” Davis said.
National trend
Tobacco21.org reports that 530-plus cities and counties in 31 states have made efforts to change the legal age of purchasing tobacco.
So far more than a dozen states — including Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and the District of Columbia — have taken the steps, according to the American Lung Association.
As of Oct. 22, 34 deaths in patients with e-cigarette, or vaping, product use associated lung injury (EVALI) were reported to the Centers for Disease Control, according to a CDC press release.
“These lung injuries are disproportionately affecting young people,” said Dr. Robert R. Redfield, a CDC director in the release. “As (we) receive additional data, a more defined picture of those impacted is taking shape. These new insights can help bring us a step closer to identifying the cause or causes of this outbreak.”
Not everyone agrees
“Vaping is horrible and I think smoking is disgusting,” said Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler at a Dec. 10 commission meeting. “I think to be a police officer in the state of Florida you have to be 19, to be a firefighter you have to be 18. To go into the military you have to be 18. If those individuals want to vape, they should be able to vape. At 18, you’re an adult. I think a good middle ground would be to regulate where it is sold.”
Serenity Vape co-owner Justin Sullivan thinks local governments are missing the mark.
“I understand why they are doing it,” Sullivan told the Sun from his Port Charlotte shop this week. “They think it is going to keep it out of the kids’ hands and it might for (some time) but the real problem is the online sales. That’s the real problem.”
Tylor Fiorentino, 19, of Port Charlotte, vapes. He thinks changing the legal age of tobacco sales to 21 won’t solve real issues communities have with teen vaping and health scares that come with it.
“I think this is really mediocre because you can own a firearm at 18 but can’t buy tobacco? Why make laws only to reset them,” Fiorentino said. “If the government would look at the fake marijuana oil cartridges on the streets they will find that’s it’s not the vape juice that is killing them, but it’s battery acid in the cartridges.”
