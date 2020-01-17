A developer who wants to build a 50-acre recreational vehicle park is pushing back on the county’s demand that he pay for widening one mile of Burnt Store Road.
Developer Chip Youmans got some sympathy from several members of the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board Monday. In the end, however, the board voted unanimously to recommend the staff report, but alert county commissioners to this issue.
“It is not the burden of the developer to bring this road to standard for everybody else to benefit,” Youmans’ planning consultant Jason Green told the board.
County traffic engineer Ravi Kamarajugada said staff see problems with large vehicles on the road.
“It’s unsafe,” he said. “I’m not against this project. I’m just saying, these are the numbers.”
Several board members agreed with Youmans, however.
“I think I understand the applicant’s concern,” said board member Don McCormick. “You’re looking to say you’ll accept some of this but not the whole mile.”
Youmans, of Naples, said he has not yet bought the property from current owner listed as Old Burnt Store 50, LLC. He is waiting to see what happens with the county’s zoning and construction requirements. Commissioners will make the final decision on zoning at a later meeting.
Youmans has proposed a park for 234 vehicles. The land sits in the midst of undeveloped land between U.S. 41 and Taylor Road south of downtown Punta Gorda, but outside the city limits. Although undeveloped, much of the land is zoned for single family homes, and county staff wrote in their report that this is why they required extensive buffering on the RV site.
According to the staff report, the property has received many land use rule changes for projects that never happened. The current owner received a zone change for 2006 to build 39 single-family homes and 41 attached homes. Back in 2001, commissioners approved a land use change from low density residential to an RV park. In 2003, another project got a zoning exception for a 45-unit cluster housing development.
The sticking point is the one mile section of Burnt Store Road between Jones Loop Road and Taylor Road. Although the rest of Burnt Store is already widened or slated for widening down through Cape Coral, this small piece is still a country road. Staff concluded that with eight-foot wide lands, it was not wide enough for modern RVs that are at least 8 feet wide, not including side view mirrors. Staff are also concerned about the acute angle of the intersections with Taylor and Jones Loop. They have proposed requiring Youmans to add six feet to the road and to expand the two intersections as well.
Green argued the county cannot expect one developer to pay the entire cost of widening a mile of road.
“This would essentially kill all development on that road,” he said.
The idea of excusing Youmans from developer impact fees was quickly shot down, when county planner Jie Shiao pointed out the comprehensive plan forbids this.
After the meeting, Youmans and Green said they have been going at this with staff for months, and decided it could only be resolved by going to county boards.
Board member Paul Bigness urged the board to move the project along for the sake of the applicant.
“I’d like to see them have the chance to go before the board without further delay,” he said of the county commission.
