Florida sheriffs are lobbying against legislation that would reduce the time state prisoners are required to serve to 65 percent of their sentences, instead of 85 percent, for nonviolent offenders.
Sen. Jeff Brandes (R-Pinellas) wrote in a recent editorial for the Tampa Bay Times the state must modernize its Truth in Sentencing Law “based on what we now know about the diminishing returns of long prison terms.”
“Florida is one of only a few states that require all offenders to serve 85% of their sentence,” he wrote. “This fills our prisons with people convicted of less serious crimes, and reduces incentives for inmates to participate in programs that help them succeed upon release. Reducing the sentence threshold to 65% for nonviolent offenders is a smart, safe step.”
Brandes’ Senate Bill 572, as well as two other similar bills, all seek to allow prisoners to earn more gain time to shorten their prison terms. But Florida sheriffs say this is a mistake.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said proponents of the bill “are spreading a false narrative that non-violent drug offenders are filling up our state prisons.”
“This could not be further from the truth,” he said.
The Florida Sheriffs Association recently released a “Truth in Sentencing” report which claims the notion of the “non-violent drug offender” is a myth and that crime has decreased since Florida passed its Truth in Sentencing law in 1994.
“Reducing a judge’s sentence to 65% of the imposed time flies in the face of the well-informed sanction for criminal activity imposed by the court and results in ‘false sentencing,’” the report states. “If a judge imposes a sentence, it should be served (with certain gain time considerations) and not gutted to put a convicted felon back out on the street early. Over 95% of the inmates in the Florida Department of Corrections are repeat offenders with histories of wreaking havoc on the law-abiding citizens. It is unfair to their victims and future victims by releasing these criminals earlier than the judge determined appropriate.”
Prummell referenced accused killer Ryan Cole as an example of the criminal justice system failing. Cole was arrested last year for the murder of 15-year-old Ryan Cole, after a lengthy criminal history. However, Truth in Sentencing did not come into play, since Cole was never sentenced to prison.
“To put it on a local level, Ryan Cole was arrested 23 times and found guilty 22 times on more than 60 charges, was a convicted felon, and never spent a day in prison,” Prummell said. “Tell Khyler’s family that he was a non-violent drug offender!”
Local defense attorney Russell Kirshy said he’s not sure how he feels about going from 85 percent to 65 percent, but he doesn’t believe simply locking people up for longer sentences will solve anything.
“Incarceration, as a general rule, does not work to keep people from being recidivists,” he said. “Part of the thing that’s sort of comical is the FSA is saying things like, ‘Crime is down because we’ve gotten tough on crime; people are doing their sentences.’ Of course crime is down when everybody’s incarcerated... But what do you do when those people get out?”
Kirshy said there needs to be more focus on rehabilitation and treatment within the Department of Corrections, which cut drug treatment by $22 million in 2018.
While the number of nonviolent offenders in prison may be a small one, Kirshy said that’s no reason not to work for reform.
“It’s very, very difficult for a first time offender to go to prison for drugs,” he said. “However, if they’re charged with trafficking, it’s not difficult at all, and they go all the time. That’s the thing that’s been driving people crazy as long as I’ve been an attorney. They’re a first time offender, and they have 29 grams of cocaine, they’re going to prison for three years, no exception.”
Even if 10 to 15 percent of people are in prison for nonviolent offenses, that’s still a lot of people, Kirshy said.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.