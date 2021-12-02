MURDOCK - Beach front homeowners on Manasota Key are using a relatively new argument in hope of getting more help removing dead fish from the beach.
Research released by scientists at Mote Marine Laboratory after the devastating 2018 red tide season suggests that not only does the microscopic algae kill marine animals, red tide then feeds on nitrogen released by the decaying carcasses.
Damian Ochab, president of the homeowners association for Charlotte County's Manasota and Sandpiper Key, raised the issue at the county's Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee meeting Thursday.
The county has received small grants to help clean up the public beach on Manasota Key following an October red tide that sent piles of dead fish onto the beach.
But those grants don't allow the county to clean up the fish on private property.
County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked what people did historically when red tide descended on Florida's shores, first recorded by the Spanish in the 1500s.
Perhaps they left the fish on the beach to fertilize the shoreline, he said.
Staff at the nearby Stump Pass State Park have declined to clean up dead fish, saying the buildup has not been overwhelming, Charlotte County Water Quality Manager Brandon Moody told The Daily Sun. They also told the county's Natural Resource Manager Tina Powell they considered dead fish to be part of the natural process.
It's frustrating for homeowners, Ochab said, when they hear instructions to prevent runoff of nitrogen into the Gulf of Mexico by reducing their use of lawn fertilizer and eliminating septic systems.
Then they hear that dead fish release nitrogen, and they can't get help, he said.
Members of the South Manasota Sandpiper Key Association want the county to adopt a policy for biological debris on the beach.
"Now we have the ability to mitigate the impact of red tide," he said.
Researchers looking for red tide solutions have more recently suggested that getting rid of dead fish could reduce the severity of a red tide event. And removing them before they hit the shore may be easier than shoveling them off the beach.
Charlotte County Natural Resource Division Manager Tina Powell said it would be difficult to hire enough fishing boat owners to handle such a large problem.
Larger coastal counties nearby have had success with water retrieval of fish, said Moody. He said he spoke with staff in larger coastal counties including Lee and Pinellas about their waterfront fish removal projects. Pinellas County had success during 2018, he said, using shrimp boat operators from New Orleans with fish nets.
People on Manasota Key previously buried dead fish, Ochab said, but the county has asked residents not to do that.
For the time being, he said, many of the 500 households in the homeowners association would probably be willing to shovel the fish themselves, but would at least like help from the county with pick-up.
During 2018, he said, a smaller truck followed the larger Waste Management trash truck. Residents put the fish in the smaller truck.
Powell said she would confer with the county's public works staff about pick-up options.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.