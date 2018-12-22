What’s fair and what’s legal in a society can vary.
In Punta Gorda, when it comes to payment for canal maintenance in Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles, fairness seems to have gone out the window a long time ago for some residents.
“It wasn’t a big deal in 1995 when I bought the property,” said Karen Turnbull of PGI. “Back then it was only $250 a year. We didn’t really think about it.”
Turnbull and BSI resident Miroslav Vlcko have filed a complaint against the City of Punta Gorda, as well as the Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles Canal Maintenance Assessment Districts through the 20th Judicial Circuit court for the Charlotte County Civil Division.
The PGI and BSI Canal Maintenance Assessment Districts were established through an ordinance in 1996, according to a May 27, 2016, letter from City Attorney David Levin to City Manager Howard Kunik.
Special Assessment Districts for both regions were set in 1992, which allow local governments to designate a unique charge to assess against real estate parcels for certain public projects.
Vlcko, a Michigan attorney and seasonal resident in BSI, filed the complaint in October with the county. The city of Punta Gorda was served with the complaint in November.
City Attorney David Levin is preparing an answer to the complaint, according to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert.
While both residents understand the importance of having the city maintain the seawalls instead of the residents − if one resident didn’t maintain his or her seawall, it could damage the adjoining walls in the canal system − it’s the method of how those maintenance fees are assessed.
Currently, and since the maintenance assessment districts were established, the city has used a “per lot” method of payment, which requires homeowners in each district to pay the same fee regardless of the amount of seawall lining their property.
Turnbull’s water linear footage only makes up 40 feet of her canal’s seawall, but she has to pay the same yearly fee as a homeowner with a waterfront property line that spans 150 feet of seawall, for example.
“(This issue has) repeatedly been raised and the problem is that the city and the two assessment districts and the two canal advisory committees have stonewalled this issue from day one,” said Vlcko.
For fiscal year 2019, the yearly charge will be up to $650 in PGI, $555 for BSI. The increase in both this time around is due to Hurricane Irma repairs.
“We can’t figure out why other than that there may be a personal conflict because a lot of these people have large lots … the people in charge.”
When the complaint was filed, Rachel Keesling was still mayor and held a seat on the City Council. For that council, four of the five City Council members have waterfront property, according to the Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s records. Both Rachel Keesling and Nancy Prafke have over 100-foot linear waterfronts lined with seawalls. Gary Wein and Lynne Matthews have between 80 and 90 feet each.
Debby Carey, who defeated Keesling for the District 2 City Council seat in November, also has over 100 linear feet of waterfront property.
“I personally have been after them and meeting with them for about a year and a half or two trying to get this corrected,” said Vlcko. “I’ve been absolutely stonewalled; they refuse to change it and give no reason.”
The current per lot methodology employed by the city and both districts is not unfounded. According to Levin’s 2016 letter, is the same methodology considered to be fair and equitable by the Florida Legislature.
Levin wrote, “While some may try to argue that other methodologies might result in an apportionment that could be “more fair”, even if such arguments were true, that would not be a legitimate basis for invalidating the present methodology.
“The standard reply that I get is, ‘It’s always been that way,’” said Vlcko. “If that’s the rule then we wouldn’t have a country because the revolutionaries wouldn’t have revolted against England.”
Vlcko has two residences in BSI.
“The total front footage between the two residences is 125 feet. Because I have three lots − one house is on two lots − for that lot and that house I have to pay two assessments. My other house is only on one,” said Vlcko.
For 125 feet, he said he is paying around $1600 a year versus somebody who has one, 125-foot lot that pays $500 a year (per fiscal year 2018).
“Another way to look at it in simple terms is that those with smaller lots pay approximately $14 to $15 dollars a foot based on a per lot allocation whereas those with large lots are paying about $3 to $4 dollars a foot,” said Vlcko. “That really highlights the inequity of all this.”
