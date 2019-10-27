The county wants to use $10 million in future sales tax revenue to beef up the sewer system to handle all the projected septic system conversions.
Sales Task Task Force members debated this on Wednesday along with proposals for $33.4 million to widen Harborview Road and $25.1 million to build a bypass from Edgewater Drive to Flamingo Road.
The local sales tax surcharge is up for renewal in 2020. Local voters approved a penny tax addition in 2014 that expires soon, with another vote planned for November 2020. County commissioners pick what projects go on the list, but have appointed a 21-member citizen group to review proposed projects and prioritize them.
The sewer proposal comes after commissioners have approved projects requiring certain neighborhoods to give up septic systems and hook into county sewers. The goal is to address declining water quality in Charlotte Harbor, attributed in part to the county's historic use of septic systems in dense, waterfront neighborhoods.
Using the sales tax revenue would not affect the biggest controversy of septic-to-sewer projects — the $11,500 connection fee for current septic owners, Charlotte County Utilities Director Craig Rudy told the task force.
"We're not asking for funds to directly connect somebody's system to the line," he said.
Rather, the various projects would offset the expense of laying down new sewer mains and building new lift stations, Rudy said.
This indirectly helps the individual property owner, said Assistant County Administrator Travis Mortimer. The charge of $11,500 is well below the true cost of each hookup, he said, which is closer to $20,000. Commissioners, however, charged county staff will finding other sources of revenue to keep the hookup cost more affordable, he said.
Several task force members expressed support for the septic-to-sewer funding.
"It's a way for the citizens to get behind the sewer master plan without paying for specific homeowners," said task force member Todd Rebol.
Rebol said he believes federal and state regulators will eventually require local utilities to eliminate septic systems in urbanized areas or areas near major water bodies — which is most of Florida.
At the same time, Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis told the task force the federal government doesn't like to pay for local water quality projects. Nevertheless, she said, the county is lobbying hard for $30 million in the 2020 Water Resources Development Act.
"It's got to be done for all the neighborhoods," said task force member Brian Presley. "They just can't all be first in line."
For the road projects, Mortimer described widening Harborview as one of the county's top safety priority projects. On the agenda for many years, the Florida Department of Transportation has kicked the project into higher gear by initiating a design and purchases of land. The road that connects with Interstate 75 would be transformed from two lanes with degraded shoulders to four lanes, two bike lanes, two sets of sidewalks and a wide median.
The state is more likely to make the project a priority, Mortimer said, if the county kicks in some money.
The Edgewater bypass is part of a long-term plan to improve an alternative route from U.S. 41 to West County.
