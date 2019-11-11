PORT CHARLOTTE — Let’s do it, was the general reaction on Facebook to a bright idea for Charlotte County.
Locals on Facebook think new decorative lighting under the Peace River bridges would be a great idea.
Do you think decorative lighting under Peace River bridges is a good idea?
Charlotte County floated the idea on its Facebook page Nov. 5 with pictures of the Skyway bridge in Sarasota which changes color.
Facebook fandom seemed to like the idea for Charlotte County’s adjacent bridges that carry U.S. 41 across the river from Port Charlotte to Punta Gorda. The bridges are named Collier and Gilchrist, although not everyone uses those names.
As of Nov. 11 in Charlotte County, the ayes had it at 132 “thumbs up” and “heart” emojis, compared to six “angry” emojiis. About 49 people commented with most in favor, but a notable number opposed.
“No! We have enough light pollution already,” said Melanie Miller.
Other concerns from social media were whether the fish and other wildlife would be affected. At least one person wanted to know how much it would cost.
The Skyway project cost $15 million, according to a recent article by the Tampa Bay Times. That was paid for by the $1.50 toll that motorists pay to cross the Skyway, the Florida Department of Transportation stated.
Public Works Director John Elias said all of these questions would be reviewed, if the county decided to pursue this decorative lighting. At present, it is not on the project list, he said.
For regular driving lights, the Charlotte County bridges switched to more modern lighting of the roadway about 10 years ago, said county spokesperson Brian Gleason. But that’s not what the colorful lighting is about on the Skyway. That is lighting under the bridge, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Elias said the lighting that is depicted on the Facebook page is a special lighting that drivers would not necessarily see, but is seen from a distance.
Elias has taken pictures of cities in Florida that have lit up their bridges this way.
“When you have a community with a landmark,” he said, “it becomes something that’s recognizable.”
Manatee County’s Skyway lighting became recognizable just last month when the FDOT flipped the switch for a pink bridge in honor of breast cancer awareness.
