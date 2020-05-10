The last thing we need during is a pandemic is to worry about “murder hornets.”
And that’s exactly what Amy Vu, an extension coordinator at the University of Florida’s Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory, is telling Floridians to do: Don’t worry.
The “murder hornets,” which are actually known as Asian giant hornets, are the world’s largest hornet and are native to Japan but can be found in many other countries throughout Asia. The hornets’ first U.S. debut was in the fall of 2019, when two were found in Blaine, Washington. It is unknown how the Asian giant hornet arrived in North America.
“To date, this hornet has not been found in the U.S. outside of its very limited distribution in Washington,” Vu said.
These hornets, as stated, are also not in Florida, and “we don’t plan to have them here anytime in the near future,” Vu said. “The likelihood of it even getting here is slim.”
These hornets get their name not only from their origin, but also from the fact they can grow up to 2 inches in length, or almost the size of a golf tee.
The worrisome part is that these hornets pose a potential threat to honey bee colonies, as they feed on both adult and immature honey bees as a protein source. The hornets have been known to travel up to 8 kilometers to search for food.
“Many times, beekeepers will see the aftermath of the attack, and not the hornet itself,” Vu said. With managed honey bees pollinating many of the nation’s crops, playing a vital role in our agriculture and economy, these hornets could become problematic if their populations started to spread and multiply.
However, regular monitoring and trapping efforts in Washington are currently underway to minimize the spread of the Asian giant hornet, Vu said.
Asian honey bees have also evolved a defensive tactic to fight back by surrounding the hornet and raising the group temperature to approximately 46 degrees Celsius, or roughly 114 degrees Fahrenheit, which is high enough to kill the hornet but not themselves. European bees, though, are practically defenseless.
“It is likely that this hornet can be a threat to individual colonies, but unlikely that it would have a significant impact at the apiary level,” Vu said. “We do not currently recommend that beekeepers work to protect their hives from Asian giant hornets, given they have not been found in Florida. Concerned beekeepers in the area where the hornet is present in Washington can exclude this hornet from their hives using ½-inch screens placed on colony entrances.”
In Florida, there are 4,704 registered beekeepers managing approximately 630,000 colonies.
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is also working with other states’ Departments of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to monitor these hornets.
Though this hornet’s sting can be life-threatening to humans, hornets are generally not interested in humans, pets or large animals. They hunt insects for food, and only attack when threatened or if their nest, which is typically in the ground, is disturbed, according to the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia.
Many insects can be misidentified as Asian giant hornets, including the European hornet, the Cicada Killer, the Giant Ground Hornet, Yellowjackets and regular hornets.
But, just in case you do see an Asian giant hornet, report your concerns via email to DPIHelpline@FDACS.gov with the location, photos and description of what was seen.
