PORT CHARLOTTE — A new state law allows local government to waive impact fees for affordable housing, but the price tag on that could escalate quickly, Charlotte County Commissioners learned Tuesday.
Commissioner Christopher Constance said he will likely object to subsidizing the construction of affordable housing if the costs are high.
Community Development Director Claire Jubb calculated roughly that a generous implementation of the new law would have cost the county $7.7 million since the beginning of 2018. That was based on the fact that 1,806 homes have been built since the start of 2018 that cost less than $265,000 to build — 63% of all the homes built in that time frame.
She used that home price based on a monthly payment of $1,249 including utilities, which is about 30% of the income of a family of four earning 120% of the area median income. The county is not required, however, to go as high as 120% of the poverty level income, she said.
"At that point, why have impact fees anymore," Commissioner Joe Tiseo noted.
Tiseo earlier heralded the new legislation. Prior to this, governments could waive the fees, but they had to pay the cost from somewhere else in the taxpayer budget. Now, the county can just say no to the fees for some types of housing deemed affordable. Legislation allows waivers for incomes up to 120% of median income — $69,960 for a four-person family in Charlotte County.
The good thing about the legislation is that it is very generous and leaves many details up to local government, Jubb said.
"It's giving you a lot of latitude," she said.
With 32% of the county considered "income challenged," Community Services Director Carrie Walsh said, "This could impact us greatly."
Commission Chairman Ken Doherty said he is more interested in offering incentives for rental housing and apartments rather than single-family homes.
Tiseo agreed, but added Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit that should be allowed impact fee waivers. It builds single-family homes for low income households.
Commissioner Christopher Constance said it's not possible for the county to offset the high cost of construction.
"We're just better off just giving Habitat $1 million a year and just letting it go and that's our affordable housing plan," he said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch reminded the board that Habitat only builds about 40 homes a year, while the county's need for affordable housing is calculated to be for about 5,000 new units.
"I'm just not convinced that it's our responsibility to do this," Constance said. "People who come to this country like our ancestors didn't live in a four-bedroom house. They lived in a one-room apartment with three families. They worked and scraped and got it done until they got to a point where they either built a business or got educated to the point where they could afford their own place and they moved out."
That reminded Doherty of his own childhood.
"We lived until 1955, my Mom and Dad, my brother and myself, my uncle and aunt and my grandmother, all in the same house in one town, until Dad's business got good enough so we could move to the north side of Boston," he recalled.
"God bless America," Constance said.
Jubb and Walsh recommended that the commission allow the county's Affordable Housing Advisory Committee come up with possible implementations of the new law for later review by the board.
