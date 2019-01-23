One arm of the federal government has ordered the Charlotte Harbor Water Association to build an injection well, but the arm with the money to pay for it has shut down.
Association Superintendent Scott Baker told the Sun the government shutdown hit just as the utility was hoping to hear about a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant is expected to pay for up to 45 percent of nearly $30 million in upgrades to the 56-year-old water system. USDA would provide low-interest loans for much of the rest of the cost.
The private utility covers five square miles of Charlotte Harbor coastal neighborhoods. It will include the Sunseeker resort when it is built.
“We’re stuck in a holding pattern,” Baker said. “We expected to have an answer by now.”
The association announced its upgrade plans this fall to a skeptical crowd, some of whom were convinced the extra costs are due to Sunseeker. Project engineers, however, insisted that the upgrades are needed due to the aging system and the expanding populations.
The association covers about 5,000 customers and is not part of the larger, public Charlotte County Utilities. The county draws its water mostly from the Peace River, while the association draws from wells.
Several years ago, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the association it must stop discharging its high salt effluent into the San Marino canal. That’s the water that’s left after the rest is purified to drinking water standards. To prevent financial hardship to the association’s users, the EPA granted the association a rare exception, but that exception ends this year, Baker said. So this year, the association must build a $6.4 million deep-well injection system.
Also on the urgent capital improvements list is a new 500,000-gallon water tank to replace a 80,000-gallon elevated water tank that was used when it was installed in 1980. And the biggest ticket item is nearly $9 million to replace miles of undersized water lines that were installed in the 1960s.
Baker said he is not in a panic yet.
“We’ve still got a couple of months” before construction has to begin, he said.
(0) comments
