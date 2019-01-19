This is the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history, but it’s not affecting region airports very much.
Two main concerns were Transportation Security Administration wait times and air traffic control, both of which have been unaffected by the shutdown in Punta Gorda, according to Punta Gorda Airport spokesperson Kayley Miller.
PGD is a part of TSA’s Screening Partnership Program, which contracts security screening services at commercial airports to qualified private companies.
PGD contracts ISS Action Security for their security.
“It made sense for PGD to work with one of TSA’s private contractors,” said PGD manager of facilities and security Raymond Laroche. “It provided for more flexibility in scheduling shifts for a small-hub airport like ours.”
The airport also uses a private contractor, Robinson Aviation, Inc., for its air traffic controllers. This contractor is a part of the Federal Contract Tower Air Traffic Controller network which are typically used in smaller operations, such as PGD.
The only thing that might be of concern is permitting for long-term projects to renovate the airport.
“We have long-term projects in the permitting pipeline, but we don’t predict we’ll see operational issues with the government shutdown in the near future,” Miller said.
But none of these projects are being held up due to the government shutdown, PGD CEO James Parish said.
Other airports nearby also say they haven’t been affected, although some of their workers are going unpaid.
Similar to PGD, the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport uses contract screeners through the TSA Screening Partnership Program, who are currently being paid. But SRQ also has three TSA staff that oversee the screeners that are not getting paid.
The air traffic controllers at SRQ are federal employees, said SRQ chief operating officer Mark Stuckey. They are not being paid and are currently staffing the tower.
“We have not had any security line issues,” Stuckey said. “There has been no interruption in air traffic control.”
“So far, we are seeing normal operations and normal processing times at our TSA security lanes,” Tampa International Airport spokesperson, Emily Nipps said. “Our FAA air traffic control tower has also been operating as usual.”
TSA reported an average wait-time of 17 minutes for standard check-in at TPA and 3 minutes for TSA Pre-Check for Jan. 18. TSA also experienced a national rate of 6.4 percent of unscheduled absences that day, compared to a 3.8 percent rate one year ago.
Many employees across the country reported that “they are not able to report to work due to financial limitations,” according to TSA in a statement.
“We have not heard of any reduced staff or people calling in sick at either TSA, FAA or Customs,” Nipps said. “We don’t have an answer for how long it would take until workers begin calling in absences or quitting. I can tell you we’re keeping an eye on the situation daily and we continue to have a food pantry/assistance center open for our workers who need it.”
Southwest Florida International Airport spokesperson Vicki Moreland said their airport is also not experiencing any issues.
How the shutdown affects you:
Will I get my tax refund?
Yes. The Internal Revenue Service is expected to accept returns and issue refunds, but could result in delays to this year’s filing season. There will be no live person assistance available, no one answering calls for the help line, nor will there be any new audits.
Are local IRS offices open?
No. The offices in Sarasota, 5971 Cattleridge Blvd, and Fort Myers, 4210 Metro Parkway, are closed until the shut down ends. Information is available on line, however, no one will answer the IRS call center help line. www.irs.gov
Is the VA open?
The Department of Veterans Affairs secured its funding, so veterans hospitals will maintain operations. GI Bill benefits and veteran disability pay are funded by separate legislation and remain open. Offices at 1700 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, and 4801 Swift Road, Sarasota are open.
What about Society Security?
Yes, social security offices are open at 1600 Tamiami Trail, Suite 200, Port Charlotte and 1435 E. Venice Ave., Venice. Funding for the programs under Titles II, XVI, and XVIII of the Social Security Act are paid through Sept. 2019. The Social Security trust fund is paid for through a combination of taxes and long-term investments. Disability appeals, claims or other benefits will continue. During the shutdown, Social Security branch offices are operating at normal hours. To avoid long telephone or in-person wait times, visit www.ssa.gov/myaccount to set up an online account.
What about Medicaid and Medicare?
Medicaid and Medicare services are funded through Sept. 30. Claims are processed as usual. Branch offices are open. Offices experience long waits. If you’re turning 65 and signing up for Medicare, enrollment can be done online at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare/ For more information, call 800-633-4227.
What about food stamps?
They are funded through February. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, SNAP recipients will get February benefits on Sunday. There will not be an additional deposit in February or after it until the shutdown is over.
Will I keep getting mail?
Yes. Postal carriers will deliver mail and post offices are open. They are funded independently from products, services and sales and not impacted by the shutdown.
Can I report being a victim of identity theft?
Not to the feds. The website https://identitytheft.gov/ is shut down with the message: “Due to the government shutdown, we are unable to offer this website service at this time.”
Are federal courts and investigations affected?
Yes. “Civil litigation will be curtailed or postponed to the extent that this can be done without compromising to a significant degree the safety of human life or the protection of property, states the Department of Justice. DOJ released its Contingency Plan with additional information available at www.justice.gov. Federal courts are expected to become more affected as funds dwindle.
More than 40,000 immigration hearings have been cancelled since the shutdown began. The estimated number of cancellations reached 42,726 by January. Each week the shutdown continues, cancelled hearings will likely grow by another 20,000. As many as 100,000 individuals awaiting their day in court may be impacted if the shutdown continues through the end of January.
Can I get a passport?
Yes. More info and updates: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html
Are Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge and Everglades National Park open?
Yes and no. They may be accessible, but programs and services likely are unavailable. Instead, check out the area’s state and local parks such as Myakka River State Park in North Port, where alligators and birds are plentiful.
Are our local Congressmen and Senators being paid during the partial shutdown?
Yes. However, not all are accepting their salaries. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Sarasota, is not accepting pay. He donated money to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County.
- Information compiled from Forbes, Washington Post, Vox, Department of Justice, CBS
