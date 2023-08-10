Repairs

A Punta Gorda work crew repairs an irrigation line under the sidewalk at Veterans Park.

 CITY OF PUNTA GORDA PHOTO

PUNTA GORDA — A portion of the sidewalk at Veterans Park was closed this week while city crews repaired a damaged pipe.

Line crews had to remove a portion of the sidewalk to repair a 4-inch irrigation line running under it, according to a city of Punta Gorda social media post.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments