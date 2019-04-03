Construction could begin in 30 days on about a mile of sidewalk on Sheehan Boulevard along with bridge repairs.
The single-side sidewalk project will run from Noble Terrace to Peachland Boulevard. It extends sidewalk to Neil Armstrong Elementary School by connecting to existing sidewalk at the school.
Charlotte County commissioners voted last week to award a $1.9 million construction contract to Manhattan Road and Bridge Co.
Included in the project is drainage improvements, a new water main and rebuilding the bridge over the canal between Alton and Hayworth roads. Manhattan was the low bidder of six proposals.
County staff from the Department of Public Works will meet with the contractor Wednesday to set a start date, said county spokesperson Tracy Doherty. The contractor stated in its bid that it could begin within 30 days of a contract.
The county is using $990,787.76 remaining from a 2008 penny sales tax vote to pay for part of the project.
In addition to sales tax money, the county will use $663,998 from the local street and drainage benefit unit and $230,968 from Charlotte County Utility connection fee funds.
Originally, the county planned to build a separate pedestrian bridge over the canal, but the existing 1968 bridge is in disrepair, so the county has opted to rebuild the bridge to include a sidewalk, according to the county web page.
Once begun, construction is estimated to be complete within 300 days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.