Charlotte County commissioners struggled for two weeks before voting 4-1 to pay $1.9 million for sidewalks along Bermont Road.
Commissioner Christopher Constance was the dissenting vote at the board's Nov. 26 meeting, questioning the wisdom of putting sidewalks at the beginning of the county's rural expanse.
"This is $1.9 million that could be spent on other things," Constance said. "There are other projects that we need to get done including Harborview Road."
It was the Charlotte County School Board that requested the project based on a state regulation requiring sidewalks within two miles of public schools, Public Works engineer Joanne Vernon told the commission. East Elementary School is nearby on Fairway Drive.
The school administration did not respond to requests for comment from the Sun.
Commissioners approved the project after learning they could substitute the gas tax for sales tax even after the project starts. Sidewalks will run on both north and south sides of Bermont about 1.5 miles from U.S. 17 to Richard Boulevard and Sabal Palm Lane.
Commissioners first were presented with a bid to approve from V&H Construction Inc. of Fort Myers in early November. Board members balked at that time, however, and also objected to using gas tax funds. Commissioner Ken Doherty called for using local sales tax funds instead of the more restricted gas tax funds.
Despite the state law requiring sidewalks near schools, commissioners were not all sold on the idea.
"I first of all think that putting sidewalks on Bermont Road are a waste of taxpayer dollars, even though it meets a requirement," said Commission Chairman Bill Truex. "I'd like to know could we better use this money and better serve the public in a different way?"
Commissioner Joe Tiseo disagreed, saying that families with school children start using sidewalks once they are installed. He used the Port Charlotte Middle School as an example, which recently got sidewalks with the widening of Midway Boulevard.
Tiseo also pointed out that postponing the project could result in the costs going up.
Truex agreed that postponing would require rebidding the project, which would take more money.
"I would prefer, in the future, that we have a little bit more information from the school board on these projects as to the number of people that it may affect," Truex said.
