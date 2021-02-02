Charlotte County Community Services is hosting the 21st Senior Games event, Fit for Life, set to take place from March 1-28. The county encourages locals to participate in the Olympic-style athletic competition, sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation.
The event serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships.
Participants will experience an athletic competition woven with skill and spirit. New events include bag toss (cornhole), race walking and softball home run derby. Returning events include basketball shooting, bowling, cycling, golf, tennis and pickleball, to name a few.
Winners are presented with gold, silver and bronze medals in each age division of each event.
Recreation Supervisor Jill Boyd stated the games will follow all CDC guidelines for all events to ensure safety.
Registration is $10 for each event and additional fees follow bowling and golf. Registration has been open since Jan. 2. If you want a T-shirt for participating in the event, you'll have to register by Friday. Entry deadline is two weeks prior to the initial start of the event. Mail-in entries will not be accepted. Visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov to register online or register at any Charlotte County recreation facility.
Graphics, Marketing and Social Media Specialist Ashley Turner confirmed registration is as usual with 159 participants registered. "We are right on track," she said.
Sarasota County's Senior Games, Gulf Coast Games for Life, is underway and concludes Sunday.
