Photo: Fwd: tax free 2019

Layna Giuliano shops for schools supplies with her grandmother Camille Guiliano during Florida’s 2019 Back to School tax holiday. Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign off on this year's tax holidays — which include school supplies and hurricane prep supplies — soon.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE • Retailers are awaiting action by Gov. Ron DeSantis as two of the six sales tax “holiday” periods included in a nearly $1 billion proposed tax-relief package are scheduled to begin this weekend.

Key components of the tax package (HB 7063) include a 14-day period in which sales taxes would be lifted on hurricane supplies, common household items and pet supplies, along with a separate three-month effort encouraging people to be more physically active, dubbed “Freedom Summer.”


   
