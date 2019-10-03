PUNTA GORDA — A man from Silver Springs is accused of raping an intoxicated woman he met at Shorty's on Sept. 30.
Jason Benjamin Lovett, 33, is accused of raping the woman, who was interested in his roommate, when they were staying at the Punta Gorda Waterfront Hotel.
The victim said after meeting the two men at Shorty's, she came to their hotel, where they had more drinks, and she eventually passed out in the bed of the man she was interested in.
But when she woke up at 9 a.m., Lovett was raping her, she told cops. She jumped out of bed, screaming and crying.
The man she was interested in told police he was woken up by the woman after she bumped into his bed. He asked her what was wrong, and she said she woke up in the wrong bed to Lovett having sex with her.
They went down to her car and talked for several hours, and he encouraged her to call the police.
Lovett claimed the woman had shown interest in him, but changed his answer several times about whether he was intoxicated during the incident, according to the arrest affidavit. When asked if he did anything wrong, he allegedly stated he shouldn't have had sex with someone that was intoxicated.
Police met with the victim at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda when she was having a sexual assault kit administered.
Lovett was charged with sexual battery. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $200,000 Thursday.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
