Cahal has "Dunne" it again.
The brilliant Irish entertainer Cahal Dunne — singer, songwriter, author, and wit — has written an epic novel of British cruelty, and of Irish sacrifice, survival and redemption, laced with endless love, in the midst of Ireland’s disastrous potato famine in the 1840s. (Dunne has a winter home in Punta Gorda and often performs concerts in the area.)
It’s “Athenry,” a medieval town in County Galway. Its hero, Liam O’Dononoghue, fights for redemption from English rule from the penal colonies of Australia to a whaling ship to the Gold Rush in California and to a triumphant return to Galway to reunite with his wife and young son.
It is also a tale of music, from the Irish tin whistle to the Aborigine’s didgeridoo.
It is a work of fiction, a product of Dunne’s vivid imagination. It sings with a robust Irish spirit and determination, its history, culture and lore. It’s difficult to put down.
It can be purchased for $15 on Dunne’s websites – cahald@aol.com or www.cahaldunne.com or from Cahal Dunne, PO Box 32, Allison Park, PA 15101.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.