PUNTA GORDA — Wine, or jazz?
Attendees at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce’s 14th annual Wine and Jazz Festival in Laishley Park didn’t have to choose Saturday, as they got enjoy both.
“It’s a hard decision,” Naples resident Bob Miller said as he was trying to decide which was better. “You can have wine all the time, but you don’t get to listen to live jazz everyday.”
His favorite part, though, were the clouds.
While spectators sipped on their fine wine, performances from Matt Marshak, Sax Pack and Gerald Albright filled the park with smooth, rhythmic jazz music.
About 1,800 people were in attendance Saturday, along with 20 vendors, according to the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.