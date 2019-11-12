PORT CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to soon release a sketch of the suspect who allegedly attempted to abduct a runner on York Avenue near Ollie’s Pond in Port Charlotte last week.
A woman jogging around 6:45 a.m. Thursday told detectives a suspect in a mask attempted to carry her into the woods, but she escaped with minor injuries.
Over the weekend, detectives spoke with a second woman who is believed to have had an interaction with the same suspect. According to CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck the incident happened two to three weeks ago at dusk.
The suspect reportedly followed the woman, attempted to engage in conversation, and continued following her until she felt uncomfortable enough to leave the area.
The suspect was not wearing a mask during this interaction, and the woman is working with a sketch artist to create an image, which will be released when available. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-575-5361.
