PORT CHARLOTTE — Do you know of local business owners looking for hard workers?
An instructor at Charlotte Technical College has been working to get students in the skilled trades fields ready for the workforce, according to a recent press release.
Stephanie Rusch, career specialist at CTC, will be assisting instructor Steve Uebelacker in the placement of students in the skilled trades as interns.
"What we are doing does not meet the statutory requirement of an apprenticeship program, but we are providing work based learning and trying to assist the skilled trades industry," Rusch said. "We are partnering with employers in the community who are looking to train and eventually hire young people."
The program is for juniors and seniors interested in plumbing, electric, heating/air conditioning and building careers.
Uebelacker is a building contractor and has been teaching at CTC for three years.
"There is a great need in the community right now for skilled trades workers," he said. "Many people in their 50s and 60s are leaving the fields, creating a need for trained young workers."
Rusch said the benefit of students meeting employers before they graduate can help them get into their field of choice quickly.
"On-the-job is priceless," Rusch said. "We welcome any industry that is hiring to come to the school and speak with students about career paths. Our district is currently updating our work-based learning policies and we are piloting this new statute in one of the highest need areas – skill trades."
Uebelacker said there are about a dozen students enrolled in the program starting in January.
"They have already completed one semester of classroom instruction and will be ready to work with employers next semester. They come here for three periods a day ... we want to replace all three of these courses with work force learning. They will report to the supervisor at the job site and the supervisor will fill out paperwork and send it back to us. They take attendance every day as if they were in class."
Charlotte High School senior Kyle Smith has been interested in the construction industry since he was a freshman in high school.
"I took carpentry classes and learned about framing and walls," Smith said. "I want to remodel homes and I also am learning about electrical jobs. This program will help me transition into working every day and I'll be more prepared when I graduate in May."
Smith participated in a job interview on Tuesday with Garrett Kizer, owner of Charlotte Harbor Construction.
"I think it's important to teach young people that there are a lot of opportunities in the construction industry right now," Kizer said.
Kizer became interested in the skilled trades after working at Home Depot.
"I started my own business 13 years ago and I'd like to see other kids succeed in a good career," he said.
Charlotte Technical College Director Deelynn Bennett said school staff are very excited about the program.
"We hope that this will encourage and engage our students in wanting to learn," Bennett said.
Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association Executive Director Donna Barrett said the organization is looking for companies interested in helping with on the job training and work for these students.
"Students will need to find suitable employment on a jobsite for as many hours as they are not in class," Barrett said. "Uebelacker is setting up interviews for these students, preparing them on how to interview and build a resume and hopefully they will be ready to work in January."
She said any company that can help can call the CDBIA at 941-625-0804
