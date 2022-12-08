Kyle Smith (left) on a job interview with Garrett Kizer

Kyle Smith, left, on a job interview with Garrett Kizer at Charlotte Technical College.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

PORT CHARLOTTE — Do you know of local business owners looking for hard workers?

An instructor at Charlotte Technical College has been working to get students in the skilled trades fields ready for the workforce, according to a recent press release.


