PORT CHARLOTTE - He was already busy seeding his Naples-based restaurant along Florida’s east coast. Skillets Restaurants Founder and Creative Director Ross Edlund hadn’t at first considered Port Charlotte.

“We’d opened in Fort Myers, Venice, Sarasota and Bradenton, then Boca Raton and, soon, Delray Beach,” he said. “Then I started kicking around everything that’s going on in Port Charlotte. The growth there is incredible. And Peachland Promenade is a terrific location.”

SkilletsInt.jpg
The newest Naples Skillets opened last January in Founders Square, North Naples. Port Charlotte will look similar.


SkilletsPancakes.jpg

Fresh blueberry Pancake Platter with sunnyside-up AA eggs, thick-cut Smokehouse bacon and homemade no-sugar-added strawberry syrup.
SkilletsVeggie.jpg
Veggie Goat’s Cheese Omelet with signature Skillets Potatoes and wheat toast.
SkilletsWaffle.jpeg

Skillets fresh strawberry waffle with thick-cut Smokehouse bacon and homemade, no-sugar-added strawberry syrup.
