PORT CHARLOTTE - He was already busy seeding his Naples-based restaurant along Florida’s east coast. Skillets Restaurants Founder and Creative Director Ross Edlund hadn’t at first considered Port Charlotte.
“We’d opened in Fort Myers, Venice, Sarasota and Bradenton, then Boca Raton and, soon, Delray Beach,” he said. “Then I started kicking around everything that’s going on in Port Charlotte. The growth there is incredible. And Peachland Promenade is a terrific location.”
It was also a top-secret location until Skillets could take occupancy of the 22-year-old Hallmark Store at the Kings Highway corner of the plaza anchored by Publix and Planet Fitness.
Now permits are in the works, and the company’s 15th restaurant should open in the 4,200-square-foot, 180-seat space this summer.
A HISTORY OF QUALITY
When he was 21, Edlund and a chef friend started a Chicago café/bakery called Let Them Eat Cake.
“The gourmet food revolution was just starting to take hold, so we did really well,” Edlund said.
Over 20 years, Let Them Eat Cake grew to eight locations selling novelty pastries and wholesale cakes from downtown to the suburbs. In 1991, Edlund sold the company.
Afterward, he and his wife, Noreen, and their two children took a vacation in Naples. They moved there a month later.
It was a whim, Ross said, but it’s proven to be a profitable one.
Not quite ready for Florida retirement, he bought a Naples deli/grocery that survived for a season. Then he pivoted into the insurance business.
But the idea of opening a breakfast/lunch spot beckoned.
The then-five-year-old First Watch had a breakfast/brunch/lunch location in the plaza where his deli had been, and he’d gotten to know and admire the operation.
“The financial world was not for me,” he said. “I had to get back in the food business. And this was a way I could do that, be with my growing family in the evenings and not work crazy restaurant hours. And we have the right market here: a huge cadre of retirees who eat out all the time.”
In 1995, he bought a shuttered German restaurant in Naples and reopened it as the first Skillets Restaurant.
“The original owners had imported all this pine furniture from Bavaria, and I thought: This is breakfast for sure.”
They ditched the beer steins and in two months were making money as an all-American breakfast spot.
Around 2016, at normal retirement age, the Edlunds came close to selling their five Collier County Skillets stores and retiring.
“But we were having too much fun,” said Ross. “We found some investors who were interested in our concept and wanted to invest in expanding the company...So, instead of stopping at five stores, we started to grow slowly, one or two stores a year, then three. We aren’t in a hurry to overexpand.”
SKILLETS TODAY
All Skillets still have the same pine décor as that original German eatery — not Bavarian Brauhaus, but what Ross calls “sleek rustic,” a country-store paneled look punctuated with kitchen crockery and mouthwatering photos of their food.
Noreen personalizes each store’s special-events Pioneer Room by researching the location’s history and hanging framed historic prints.
Skillets of course begs comparison with First Watch, the competitor that first inspired Ross.
The Bradenton-based breakfast/lunch/brunch powerhouse might have 400-plus locations nationwide, but Ross believes in the competitiveness of his concept’s 14 quality Florida stores.
First Watch is one-fifth franchised; Skillets remains company-owned. First Watch has a slick corporate look; Skillets is all home-grown comfort.
“What’s similar about us is that it’s all very clean food,” said Ross. “We both use as little oil and butter as possible.
“We take our food very seriously at Skillets. I want to serve the highest-quality food, using the best-quality ingredients. We make everything from scratch — our sauces, batters and syrups.”
They pride themselves on premier ingredients like thick-cut Smokehouse bacon and grade AA large eggs. Blue Zones dishes offer healthy-lifestyle veggie options. And their signature items have a distinctive look, flavor and ingredients.
The base of their namesake skillet dishes, Skillets Potatoes, are made with buttermilk, milk, scallions and shredded potatoes, baked in a sheet pan, browned on top and cut in squares.
No corporate iron has dared touch their waffles — crispy circles of golden ringlets made of dough fermented for two days and finished with milk and eggs. Their kosher corned beef is roasted in house for four hours to produce fan-favorite hash.
“We do a lot of home baking here, including pancakes, French toast, scones, biscuits, crepes and blintzes,” said Ross. “It was very helpful for me to have started in the bakery business.”
Skillets Port Charlotte, 24123 Peachland Blvd., Unit A10, will, like other Skillets Restaurants, be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. Watch for a summer 2023 opening date.
