PUNTA GORDA — The crew of Charlotte County Fire and EMS Station 8 was honored at the skunk ape/Bigfoot conference Saturday at the Bayfront YMCA.

The skunk ape is Station 8's mascot — its image is painted on a panel of its brush truck.

A wood carving of the skunk ape is also inside Station 8's vehicle bay.

It is traditional for the fire stations to have a mascot, department spokesperson Todd Dunn said. 
Dunn said there are several brush trucks in Charlotte County, and they are deployed to fight fires in the woods, as they can travel over rough terrain and through heavy brush.

Firemedic Nick Hornborg said the crew of Station 8 chose the skunk ape because "it's big and crashes through the woods," Dunn said.

Station 8 serves the area between Veterans and Peachland boulevards, off Harbor Boulevard.

As skies were clearing after thunderstorms passed through Charlotte County around noon, Station 8's brush truck, along with its fire truck and ambulance, rumbled along Retta Esplanade and stopped in front of the Bayfront Y, where the all-day conference was being held.


Inside, a crowd of more than 150 included speakers talking about encounters with the elusive creature, along with vendors selling a variety of skunk ape and Bigfoot themed merchandise.

But the activities came to a pause when Station 8's crew arrived.

"Everyone wanted to go outside," conference organizer Phyllis Csaszar said.

There, Station 8's crew posed with the conference's Bigfoot, while conference attendees posed with Station 8's first responders, she said.

"Then they all came inside and were presented with a plaque and gift basket."

The crew "socialized and seemed to have a great time," Csaszar said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments