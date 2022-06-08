The crew from Station 8 pose with "Bigfoot" at the Skunk Ape//Bigfoot conference held Saturday at the Bayfront Y in Punta Gorda. Station 8's mascot is the skunk ape, because "It's big and crashes through the woods," said firemedic Nick Hornborg. From left are Brian Ruggiero, Ernesto Sierra, Jeremy Tuttle, "Bigfoot," Glenn Thompsen, Nick Hornborg, and Matthew Adamo.
The crew from Station 8 pose with "Bigfoot" at the Skunk Ape//Bigfoot conference held Saturday at the Bayfront Y in Punta Gorda. Station 8's mascot is the skunk ape, because "It's big and crashes through the woods," said firemedic Nick Hornborg. From left are Brian Ruggiero, Ernesto Sierra, Jeremy Tuttle, "Bigfoot," Glenn Thompsen, Nick Hornborg, and Matthew Adamo.
Photo provided
This skunk ape carving of Station 8's mascot is located inside the vehicle bay.
Photo provided
A painting of Station 8's mascot is on a panel of the brush truck.
PUNTA GORDA — The crew of Charlotte County Fire and EMS Station 8 was honored at the skunk ape/Bigfoot conference Saturday at the Bayfront YMCA.
The skunk ape is Station 8's mascot — its image is painted on a panel of its brush truck.
A wood carving of the skunk ape is also inside Station 8's vehicle bay.
It is traditional for the fire stations to have a mascot, department spokesperson Todd Dunn said. Dunn said there are several brush trucks in Charlotte County, and they are deployed to fight fires in the woods, as they can travel over rough terrain and through heavy brush.
Firemedic Nick Hornborg said the crew of Station 8 chose the skunk ape because "it's big and crashes through the woods," Dunn said.
Station 8 serves the area between Veterans and Peachland boulevards, off Harbor Boulevard.
As skies were clearing after thunderstorms passed through Charlotte County around noon, Station 8's brush truck, along with its fire truck and ambulance, rumbled along Retta Esplanade and stopped in front of the Bayfront Y, where the all-day conference was being held.
Inside, a crowd of more than 150 included speakers talking about encounters with the elusive creature, along with vendors selling a variety of skunk ape and Bigfoot themed merchandise.
But the activities came to a pause when Station 8's crew arrived.
"Everyone wanted to go outside," conference organizer Phyllis Csaszar said.
There, Station 8's crew posed with the conference's Bigfoot, while conference attendees posed with Station 8's first responders, she said.
"Then they all came inside and were presented with a plaque and gift basket."
The crew "socialized and seemed to have a great time," Csaszar said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.