NORTH PORT — Mix 132 golfers, 190-plus volunteers, dozens of professionals and a couple hundred spectators and what do you get?
A wildly successful golf tournament and North Port’s name splashed across the nation — not to mention a dramatic finish made for TV.
“Walt Disney couldn’t have designed it better,” said Rich Smith, owner of Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail in North Port.
The Symetra women’s professional golf tour opened its season at the refurbished course and SKYiGOLF played host to 132 women looking to beef up their credentials for a spot on the Ladies Professional Golf Association tour. Sunday’s final round provided all the drama anyone could ask for.
Lauren Coughlin rallied with an eagle on the 18th hole to go 12-under par and grab the lead with three groups still to finish.
Alana Uriell and Julieta Granada ignored the pressure with birdies on the 18th to pull into a three-way tie and force a sudden death playoff.
In the playoff, Uriell smashed a six-iron from 184 yards out to put her second shot about 10 feet from the cup on the 18th green. She watched while Granada’s third shot from the rough left of the green just grazed the hole as it rolled to a stop about 6 feet away. Coughlin’s eagle putt missed and the door was open for Uriell who put her ball into the heart of the cup for a three and the victory.
The exciting finish was fitting for an event that squarely put North Port — and Charlotte National — on the map.
“I think the impact of this tournament was enormous,” said Bill Gunnin, executive director of the North Port Chamber of Commerce. “It brought people into town that did not know what North Port was all about and, in a couple years, they’re talking about bringing an LPGA tournament here.
“National companies learned about our area and people got to see a remodeled course and clubhouse ... the impact on North Port and the awareness it brought (was tremendous),” Gunnin added.
Smith, who has been around professional golf much of his life, was tired Monday, but still pumped up about the tournament’s success.
“I don’t know that I had a level of expectation other than to hope the players enjoy the experience,” Smith said. “The feedback from the players was heart-swelling. All of them said it was the most welcoming event they had played in and to get that message for a first-year event is very humbling.”
Smith gave a lot of credit to his SKYiGolf team and professional Ben Herring, who was tournament director. And, he lauded the homeowners in Bobcat Trail and golf course members who volunteered to help run the show and also offered up bedrooms to golfers.
Bob and Ann Westenberg were among those who housed golfers. Stephanie Na, from Australia, and 14-year-old phenom and Lake Worth, Florida golfer Alexa Pano, who was a co-leader going into Sunday’s final round, stayed with the couple.
“It was wonderful having them,” Ann Westenberg said.
Smith said about 70 of the 132 golfers took advantage of the free housing offered by volunteers.
“Others stayed in campers or hotels,” he said. “It was totally up to them where they stayed.”
Smith said it would be a few days before he could really put numbers together on how much of an economic impact the tournament had on North Port, but the recognition was significant.
“We were on the Golf Channel this morning,” he said. “And we are online on the Symetra tour site.”
Smith said the tournament will return next year, the same week, and he is expecting an even bigger and better event as he continues to nurture the course he bought less than two years ago.
“I picked this area to live in and raise my kids and this course is a dream come true,” he said. “This event will escalate over the years to come.”
Gunnin, for one, might be picturing North Port as the sports capital of Southwest Florida with the Atlanta Braves set for spring training in West Villages next March at the same time the Symetra Tour returns.
“I think this golf tournament really caught people’s eyes,” he said. “I bet home sales at Bobcat Trail grow. This was all Rich Smith (doing it). And, they did it without using a penny of tax dollars.”
