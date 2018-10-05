Any local business impacted by red tide has a few days left to apply for an interest-free bridge gap loan. However, the deadline for long-term loans up to $2 million is next year.
There are several loans from the Small Business Administration to help with the impact of the red tide bloom that began late last year. Nonprofit agencies affected by the red tide bloom are also eligible to apply for assistance.
Emergency Bridge Loan
Small business owners in Sarasota and Charlotte counties who believe they qualify for an interest-free loan — up to $50,000 for owners with two to 100 employees, and have been in operation for at least one full year, and have experienced physical or economic damage — can apply for a emergency bridge loan.
The loan can serve as a stop gap for business owners who experienced physical and/or economic damage as a result of red tide. Small business owners can qualify for up to $50,000 per eligible business.
According to the Florida Small Business Administration, this interest-free loan is for working capital and intended to “bridge the gap” between the time a major catastrophe hits and when a business has secured longer-term recovery resources, such as sufficient profits from a revived business, receipt of payments on insurance claims or federal disaster assistance.
This loan isn’t designed to be the primary source of assistance to affected small businesses, which is why eligibility is linked to pursuit of other sources.
Loans made under this program are short-term debt loans made by Florida using public funds. They are not grants. Applicants are required to repay from the proceeds of insurance claims, other loans applied for or to be applied for, or other financial assistance the borrower receives after receipt of the loan.
The deadline for this loan is Oct. 12.
SBA Physical Disaster Loan
A long-term loan for suffering businesses is the SBA Physical Disaster Loan. These are available to qualified applicant businesses of any size for uninsured losses up to $2 million to repair or replace business property to pre-disaster conditions. Loans may be used to replace or repair real estate, equipment, fixtures and inventory and leasehold improvements.
According to the SBA, eligible entities can qualify for up to $2 million to also meet their working capital needs such as payroll, accounts payable and debts. Interest rates are 3.385 percent for small businesses and 2.5 percent for nonprofits with a term up to 30 years.
Eligibility is based on the size and type of business along with its financial resources. The deadline is June 4, 2019.
Applications for either loan can be filed online at www.sba.gov or in person at the temporary SBA office at Bee Ridge Park, 4430 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, in Sarasota. Business owners are encouraged to bring as much paperwork as possible in order to have questions answered at the SBA center.
As of Sept. 27, the local SBA office received 90 applications for the red tide algal bloom, according to Edward Gregory Dawson, spokesman for the U.S. Small Business Administration, 55 percent of the business applications were processed.
In addition to the loans being made available, Visit Florida is creating a $500,000 emergency grant program to assist with marketing for local tourism.
Sarasota County created a website specifically devoted to red tide at www.scgov.net/redtide which contains information about current conditions and information about red tide.
Charlotte County has also created a page with links to information about red tide and assistance programs at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/Pages/red-tide.aspx.
Applications and program information are available by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or visit the local office.
People can also contact the Florida Small Business Development Center Network at 850-898-3479, or email Disaster@FloridaSBDC.org. The phone line will be answered during regular business hours; all voicemails and emails will be responded to within 24 hours.
