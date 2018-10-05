Waterfront homeowners looking for other storage possibilities for their small watercraft have a new option with the passing of an amendment that allows the use of storage racks on docks.
This week, the City Council amended city codes prohibiting the use of storage racks on docks in the Special Residential Overlay District.
Punta Gorda Isles, Burnt Store Isles and Burnt Store Meadows are included in the overlay district.
Until now, city code allowed for small watercraft to be stored entirely on a dock as long as they were not on the seawall or seawall cap.
“The whole idea behind this was the fact that we really needed to try to make some orderly fashion of having vessels on the docks,” said Council Member Lynne Matthews at the first reading of the ordinance at the Sept. 17 regular council meeting.
“There were people who were just putting them everywhere,” said Matthews, “and I think this will make it much more professional looking ... clearer and probably safer, too. I think the weight of the units on top of the rack would have a little more weight to it if there is a high-water episode and (the owners) don’t get to it fast enough.”
The new amendment allows homeowners to own two storage racks on a dock with a maximum of two small watercraft stored on each rack for docks up to 80 feet in length.
There is no limit, however, on the number of racks for docks exceeding 80 feet in length.
“If you’ve got a family with kids and they’ve all got kayaks,” said Matthews, “I just think we are penalizing them unfairly.”
The racks can be attached to the dock structure but cannot be secured to the seawall or seawall cap in any manner. In the ordinance, there are no restrictions as far as the material with which the racks can be built.
The definition for small watercraft was loosely defined in the code with only examples as reference. In the city’s agenda documents, city staff suggested examples of a small watercraft to be a kayak, a canoe or a paddle board. Beyond that, there were no descriptions set in the language.
“This amendment came about because kayaks were allowed on the docks or small watercraft were allowed on the docks but not on the racks,” said city zoning official Lisa Hannon at the Sept. 17 regular council meeting.
“So, we amended the code to (say) the racks and any small watercraft that can fit on the racks (are permissible),” said Hannon. “It will still allow for the small watercrafts to be stored on the dock as long as it’s not leaned up against the seawall or on the seawall cap.”
In the approved ordinance language, it was also noted that the small watercraft storage racks must be kept in good condition.
