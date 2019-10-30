Solaris HealthCare held a trunk-or-treat event Wednesday to give residents a chance to see kids in costume for Halloween.

The event held at its Charlotte Harbor location was a charity event to benefit the Senior Friendship Center. Attendance was free, but there was a charge to register a trunk.

Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com

