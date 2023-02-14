Resized_20230213_154740.jpg

A blanket of smoke from a controlled burn in eastern Charlotte County can be seen from the U.S. 41 bridges.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MAX VIZZONE

If you wondered why parts of Charlotte County were smoky on Tuesday, officials say it's because of a 620-acre controlled burn at the Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management area.

The burn area was located southeast of Punta Gorda, in Charlotte and Lee counties.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments