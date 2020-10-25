Where there's smoke, there's fire, and after the fire, you might see more of the rare Florida scrub jay.
Charlotte County residents may see smoke in the air near Prairie Creek Preserve in the coming weeks. Parks and Recreation staff with the county were scheduled to set fire to the preserve east of U.S. 17 on Wednesday but cancelled due to higher-than-expected winds, Manager Tina Powell said. The goal in the controlled burn is to maintain an original Florida scrub setting that the unusual birds require.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife requires counties in Florida to create protection plans for the birds as their natural habitat and their numbers dwindle to about 5,000 statewide. They were listed as threatened in 1985 when the population was down 90%.
Charlotte County, with lots of land of interest to developers, struggled for years to establish a system that would allow property owners to build on what was deemed scrub jay land, while still meeting federal habitat preservation requirements. The goal was to keep the cost to landowners manageable and allow the county to meet its goals.
After years of adjustments and increasing development pressure, the county is meeting its property acquisition goals while increasing the number of birds in the county-owned preserves.
The count of birds in 2015 was 42 in the county, Powell said. In the 2020 survey, there were 76 birds, with the highest numbers in Prairie Creek, where numbers jumped from 32 to 58.
Creating habitat for scrub jays is difficult, because they live in families, and they don't fly well. They require large areas of open scrub for their feeding on the ground, and limited tall trees to protect them from become a meal for hawks.
Fire suppression plus the invasion of exotic species that choke the landscape, have decreased scrub jay habitat similar to residential and commercial development. Rather than block development, the county must increase available habitat by removing invasive species and introducing fire in a controlled manner.
On the purchase side of the equation, the county has been able to buy 216 acres of suitable scrub jay habitat since 2015, Powell said. That's about 16% of what the state says the county should acquire, should it process all the acreage in scrub jay identified land. The county has only issued permits for 6.5% of the acreage, or 1,173 permits, so it is complying with the federal regulations, Powell said.
It's a race for the county to keep up, or face penalties by the federal government.
The county uses money from the permits to buy up land, but finding sellers of appropriate land has not always been easy. And U.S. Fish and Wildlife is picky, turning up its nose, for example, on farmland, saying it would take too long to become scrub land. Those debates are still ongoing, Powell said. But word is getting out, she said, and more sellers are turning up.
The county also has purchased large tracts of land called environmentally sensitive, using a bond that is paid for by property taxes.
It's hard to find large tracts of land that are together, so the county has bought many smaller plots in a low density subdivision called Prairie Creek Park.
"With proper management, those lands create a stepping stone from other conservation lands or private lands to the larger tracks such as Prairie Creek or Shell Creek Preserves," Powell said. "Connectivity through stepping stones is an important part of the reserve design as scrub jays are not great fliers."
Exotic species have not taken hold in Prairie Creek as much as other areas, according to a report to the Environmental Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee. That leaves the county's plan to remove predator perches by cutting down hundreds of native pine trees from Prairie Creek and about 50 oak trees. There are likely no eagles in the preserves, Powell said, because the eagles like to be on the water. If there were an eagle's nest, they could not cut down the tree, she said.
