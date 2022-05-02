PUNTA GORDA — Local experts are advising caution and restraint when it comes to encounters in nature, especially with venomous snakes.
“Any time you are outside, it’s a good idea to be mindful of the other species out there,” said Robin Jenkins, from the Peace River Wildlife Center.
In an email exchange with The Daily Sun, Jenkins noted the dry season has sent many animals searching for water.
Some are already on the move for mating season.
For the most part, wild animals — especially local snakes — will try to avoid contact with humans and larger animals like big dogs.
Pets that are likely to chase after other creatures should be kept close at hand and prevented from going near bodies of water unsupervised.
“Walk loudly. Shuffle, make noise, wear a bell, talk to yourself,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins, who serves as director of Veterinary Services for the Wildlife Center, acknowledged that these tips cannot always guarantee success.
She cited the example of a dog recently bitten by a snake outside a family home in Englewood.
However, these strategies can help minimize the chances of a dangerous encounter in the wild.
Michael Hadsell knows that kind of danger well. As president of the Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue group, his fellow volunteers keep themselves updated on the risks to their dogs and the people they help.
For those who like to take their dogs on hikes, Hadsell recommended seeking out an “antivenom vaccine” or preventive treatment; the treatment counteracts the venom of diamondback rattlesnakes in dogs.
Hadsell also noted the venom of snakes tends to vary in strength. Their venom is strongest just after they have eaten, which is generally once a month.
“You can never know,” Hadsell said.
The two most notable recent events involving venomous bites both included rattlesnakes: a Yorkie dog who died after being bitten near a home in Englewood and a 14-year-old boy who was bitten while out for a nature walk near Punta Gorda.
The snake in the dog’s case was determined to be a diamondback rattlesnake. The kind of snake in the young man’s case is not currently known.
Jenkins extended her sympathies to both victims of the snake bites.
However, she also hoped that local residents would see the incidents as a rationale to begin hunting for snakes in the region, many of which are native wildlife — including rattlesnakes.
She added that it was not unheard for someone to come to the Wildlife Center with a beheaded snake corpse, asking what kind of snake it was – only to learn later that it was a harmless rat snake or a black racer, the latter of which actually hunts venomous snakes.
Hadsell said while rattlesnakes have made recent headlines, he considers water moccasin snakes to be the deadlier for their more aggressive nature. He has even had two of his dogs attacked by the water moccasins while out in nature.
In terms of general safety tips, Hadsell recommended that hikers try to stay in groups and keep to main trails in general. In case of a snake bite, a second set of eyes can help first responders figure out which kind of snake it was and tell medical staff the right antivenom to prepare.
Dogs should also be checked for bite marks after returning from a nature hike, regardless of whether or not someone remembers them being bitten or not.
For more information on local wildlife can be found at the Wildlife Center’s website: https://prwildlife.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.