David Joseph is an unconventional baker who likes to add a special ingredient to his pastries.
Joseph, 30, and 25-year-old Shavon Morgan were transporting a four-pound decorated cake, 42 cereal treats, 53 cake pops, 31 brownies and seven cookies Thursday afternoon. They all contained THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
The Fort Lauderdale residents had their treats in individual packaging, with branded labels saying “Grizzly Treats” with a bear squinting his eyes and smoke coming out of his mouth. They also had table cloths, serving trays and bags.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the men Thursday after pulling them over for going 8 miles per hour over the 70 mile per hour speed limit northbound on Interstate 75. Morgan was driving the rental vehicle, a 2020 GMC Yukon. His license had been suspended in 2017
While approaching the vehicle, the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Both Morgan and Joseph were asked if they had a medical marijuana card or had purchased hemp or CBD. They said they were not in possession of either and there was nothing inside the vehicle.
After initially searching the vehicle, deputies found a Pokemon ball grinder with marijuana residue, an unopened rope made of Nerds candy that contained 400 milligrams of THC, and a blue grinder with marijuana residue. Joseph told deputies he eats the Nerds rope to help him sleep.
Both men were placed under arrest and transported to Charlotte County Jail while deputies continued to search their car.
There, they found a four-pound cake containing THC, a black digital scale, and 113 pre-rolled joints weighing 132.5 grams. They also found a bag weighing 27.1 grams with marijuana inside and rolling papers. There was also a “Buddies Bump Box” device, a black box, which was used to roll joints. Additionally, a cooler was discovered, containing 109 8 to 10 ounce bear-shaped bottles of THC drinks with the “Grizzly Treats” logo. There were 18 yellow, 21 brown, 36 red, 21 blue and 13 green drinks.
Joseph told deputies he was on his way to Tampa for a gathering.
Deputies also found a storage bin, containing the following items all testing positive for THC, all with the “Grizzly Treats” logo:
• Seven Captain Crunch treats, individually packaged for a total of 684.1 grams.
• Seven Rice Krispies treats, individually packaged for a total weight of 699.7 grams.
• Seven Trail Mix treats, individually packaged for a total weight of 773.4 grams.
• Seven Coco puffs treats, individually packaged for a total weight of 803.6 grams.
• Six Fruity Pebbles treats, individually packaged for a total weight of 592.1 grams.
• Eight Fruit Loop treats individually packaged for a total of 835.1 grams.
• An aluminum tray with 53 individually packaged cake pops (18 white, 16 caramel and 19 chocolate)
• 31 brownies (Five M&M, 15 chocolate, 11 chocolate peanut butter) and seven cookies
Each edible and drink was tested and contained over 1% THC. The items will be sent off to a private lab to determine THC percentage, court records state.
A tablecloth deputies found also contained the “Grizzly Treats” logo, directing deputies to an Instagram page showcasing some of the products. The page stated that the two sell their products in Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Wynwood Walls & Art District in Miami, North Miami Beach, Miami Sunny Isles Beach, Orlando and Broward County.
Joseph was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III or IV controlled substance with the intent to sell. Morgan was charged with possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, knowingly driving while his license was suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men were transported to the Charlotte County Jail and were still in custody as of Friday afternoon. Joseph is being held with a $12,500 bond and Morgan with a bond of $13,500.
