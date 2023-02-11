PORT CHARLOTTE — If you’re bummed because there is no Tampa Bay Rays spring training here this year, snap out of it.
A college baseball tournament like none other — outside of the College World Series — begins this week and you can have a front row seat.
Starting Friday, college baseball teams from throughout the nation will visit baseball venues from Port Charlotte to Sarasota when the annual Snowbird Classic college extravaganza opens play.
More than 20 college teams including majors like Ohio State University, University of Connecticut, Harvard, Maine, Iowa and Boston College will be playing games for the next month from early in the day until dark.
“These teams have fallen in love with Charlotte County,” said Steve Partington, tournament founder and director.
It all starts Friday when Iowa takes on Indiana State at 3 p.m. at Wellen Park’s CoolToday park, spring training home of the Atlanta Braves.
And, for the same $20 admission fee you can stay and see Ohio State University take on Connecticut at 7 p.m. That same day the University of Pittsburgh will play Maine at 2 p.m. at Sarasota’s Ed Smith Stadium, spring home of the Baltimore Orioles.
Anyone under 18 gets in free to all games.
And that’s just the beginning.
“Besides the Division I teams we have the best Division III teams in the country playing here,” said Partington. “These teams like to play here because they like the competition.”
There will be games every day at Port Charlotte’s Centennial Park, CoolToday and Ed Smith.
“We don’t have lights at Centennial and that’s the only drawback,” Partington said, alluding to the challenges of scheduling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “But we’ll play all day.”
Admission is $12 at Centennial and $20 at the Major League ballparks.
This is the 10th year for the annual spring tournament. It has expanded every year and the approval of the Braves and Orioles to use their fields has been a boost. Charlotte County’s Charlotte Sports Park, home to the Rays each spring, is unavailable because of extensive hurricane damage but that is not an issue since Snowbird has been shut out of that park in the past.
The tournament not only boasts some really good college baseball for fans but it provides a shot in the arm for tourism coffers.
“The economic impact of this tournament is between $12 million and $16 million a year,” said Sean Doherty, tourism director for Charlotte County.
Doherty pointed out that not only do teams take up hotel rooms for several days and eat in local restaurants but they bring a lot of fans and family members who spend multiple days in the area. And some, Partington pointed out, spend time touring beaches and housing developments and end up buying a home here.
Partington said his only hurdle right now is signing up more volunteers.
“We could not do this without volunteers,” he said. “We need people to drive golf carts, keep score, work the concession stand and all that stuff. They can call me (614-306-5155) or go to the website to sign up.”
