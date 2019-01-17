Imagine being Bruce Laishley, an owner of Harpoon Harry’s restaurant, and pulling up to Fishermen’s Village to be told that the restaurant was closing down several hours early.
That is what happened Friday night around 9 p.m., according to Laishley. The restaurant normally stays open until midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
“(This is) another example of the village actively working against us,” wrote Smuggler’s Vice President Kelly Liscum in email to the Sun. “The guards are still stopping (our) guests at the entrance, which is also against the court order.”
Fishville General Manager Patti Allen, however, insists this was a misunderstanding and that security staff is not trying to interfere with the restaurant’s operations or telling people it is out of business.
Nonetheless, the strife spread to social media on the cusp of a court battle over lease rates between Smuggler’s Enterprises, the management company for Harpoon Harry’s, and ATA Fishville, owner of Fishermen’s Village.
What was posted online?
On Saturday morning, this was posted to the Facebook group (941) Charlotte County Scoop:
“It was just brought to my attention that Fishermen’s Village security guards are telling our customers that Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Sports Bar is shut down #fakenews”
Is Harpoon Harry’s shut down?
No. Harpoon Harry’s and Captain’s Table are both very much open.
Despite the recent start of a court battle over lease rates, and other issues, between the restaurants’ management company, Smuggler’s Enterprises, and ATA Fishville, management company for Fishville, both Harpoon Harry’s and Captain’s Table remain open and maintain their normal operating hours.
What did happen?
The post stemmed from a conversation between Bruce Laishley, part owner of the two restaurants, and a Fishermen’s Village security guard around 9 p.m. on Friday, according to representatives from both Fishville and Smuggler’s.
What was said?
Smuggler’s states that security guards told Laishley Harpoon Harry’s was shutting down.
“Basically, I was driving into watch the last half of the band performing at Harry’s,” said Laishley, “and pulled into Fishville about 9:12 p.m. When I got there, I told the guard I was going to use the valet to go to Harpoon Harry’s and he told me Harpoon Harry’s was closing. I explained to him that there was a band playing until 10 p.m. and the valet was open until 10:30 p.m. and he continued to repeat over and over again that it was closing.”
In November, Charlotte County courts ruled that Fishville must leave the gates open to the pathway to allow for Smuggler’s valet service. The ruling also state that Fishville is allowed to monitor the gates.
Fishville states the security guard told Laishley the valet — not the restaurant — was shut down for the night.
“The valet every night will come up to our guard and tell our guard no more cars down,” said Fishville General Manager Patti Allen. “On Friday night, the valet, at 9:08 p.m., came up and said to the guard, ‘no more cars down, we are closing the valet.’ When Bruce Laishley arrived at 9:13 p.m., my guard states that he said the valet is closed ... (perhaps) the guard was saying ‘it’s closed’ (but he was) referring to the valet.”
Since Fishville’s 2018 renovations of the pathway around the village, Smuggler’s has been operating a valet service for its patrons. This service runs during the restaurants’ business hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.
“We continue to operate the (golf cart) shuttle-service daily with our security team and take hundreds of people down to Harpoon Harry’s each week,” said Allen. “Our team is dedicated to Fishermen’s Village and the overall experience of our customers no matter where they are going on the property.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.