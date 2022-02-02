Large increases in electricity costs at the regional water authority are causing renewed interest in adding solar power to plant operations.
In other big ticket items, the four-county board of directors for the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority Board, at a meeting in Arcadia Wednesday, approved spending $7.3 million for the next phase in planning for a third reservoir that could end up costing $400 million by the time it's constructed in 2030.
Currently, three counties rely on the Peace River facility — Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota. Manatee does not yet get water from the authority. Directors are commissioners from each of the counties.
On electricity costs, Water Authority Director Mike Coates told the board Florida Power & Light's rates in January were 27% higher than before. Those rates will likely continue to increase, he said.
Chemical costs — also a big expense — are projected to increase dramatically in the coming months, he said.
So the authority is predicting the cost it charges the municipal governments per 1,000 gallons of water will go from 82 cents to $1. The authority can probably spread that out over a few years, he said. Asked how much that increase would add to a monthly bill, he estimated about 75 cents.
DeSoto County Commissioner J.C. DeRiso asked Coates if, given this new increase, it makes sense for the authority to take another look at installing its own solar power.
Coates said yes, but proposed legislation by FPL is changing the game from the last time the authority considered solar.
The board passed on solar in 2019 after learning it would take 18 years under FPL's system, to earn back an investment of $18 million. Today, Coates said, the technology is cheaper and installation is easier, but FPL wants to change the game.
FPL is currently required to buy back solar power from panels at the top rate. They are telling legislators that's not sustainable. If they get the legislation through this year, Coates said, it could reduce the amount of payback to producers up to 90%. But improved technology means that the authority can now consider buying its own battery storage, and not selling the electricity to FPL at all.
PLANNED RESERVOIR
On the reservoir front, the authority has been planning since 2010 to build a third and larger facility holding 6-9 million gallons. The planning is part of strategies to meet anticipated demand with population growth.
The authority is unusual in Florida in that it draws from a river, the Peace River, rather than an underground aquifer. Aquifers across Florida are running short in meeting demand of the state's population growth.
Sarasota Commissioner Alan Maio said the public may be shocked by the costs at every phase of the reservoir project.
"They're going to say, 'My God, it's a hole in the ground. Are they making it too complicated?'" Maio said he'll hear from people he knows.
All of the planning, however, he said, is to predict costs and plan for future needs so this region does not end up unprepared. The board heard during the meeting of water problems in the city of Fort Myers in Lee County, which now has to drill emergency wells outside the city and buy water at high rates from the county to beef up its water supply.
Of the Peace River third reservoir project, Maio said: "Rarely if ever have I seen a more complicated project."
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will pay half of this current bill for preliminary design, permitting and third-party review. The authority is hoping SWFMD will continue paying half of each phase, but it is not guaranteed.
