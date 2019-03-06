Mark O’Connor might be a familiar face to billiards players in the Port Charlotte area, but many don’t know about his special calling.
His soft-spoken demeanor offers no clue to his past, from which his present passion materialized. However, the focused way he quickly stalks and executes shots on the pool table offers a glimpse of the personal intensity that drives his purpose.
Nearly 50 years ago, O’Connor was drafted as a U.S. Army soldier. He spent four and a half months in the central highlands of Vietnam as a foot soldier with the 4th Division, and 10 months as a member of the feared 123rd Aviation Battalion Warlords. The Warlords made search-and-destroy forays in Huey helicopters over the Vietnam countryside, with artillery and air support — in search of NVA Regulars and Viet Cong soldiers.
“We were 20-year-old kids who got caught up in something we didn’t understand,” O’Connor said.
Like many other veterans, O’Connor returned home, but brought the war back with him — in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder — which wreaked havoc with his life.
He began his process of healing when he made two trips to Vietnam with the Veterans Vietnam Restoration Project. The group performed public works projects, such as building schools, which was a nice fit with O’Connor’s experience as head of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, construction company.
The bicycle mission was inspired during one of O’Connor’s stints with the VVRP in 2009.
“I first gave a bicycle to a little girl who worked in a motel in the mountain town of Aloui,” O’Connor said. “She was so thankful to have a bicycle. I made it back to Vietnam in 2014, when I took enough money to buy 60 bicycles for the school kids there. Then we started working with the school administrators around Aloui. I found out that there was a tremendous need to get these children bicycles so they can get to school. I haven’t slowed down since then.”
Today, retiree and wintertime Port Charlotte resident O’Connor wages peace and friendship with frequent junkets to Vietnam, armed with Beanie Babies and bicycles, with the help of friends. He has made five trips, delivering close to 700 bicycles to children in impoverished, remote areas of the A Shau Valley, enabling them to attend schools that are 6 to 10 miles away from their homes. The children receive a lock and reflectors along with their bikes — which are worth a couple of months’ wages for many people in their community.
“I have seen each child get on their bicycle and ride off. Every one of them has returned to school for an education, which inspires my drive and enthusiasm to return every year,” he said.
O’Connor said his bicycle expeditions have changed his life.
“PTSD once controlled my life — my recovery can only be attributed to my bicycle missions to Vietnam,” he said.
“I use my own money to pay for the trips, which cost in the thousands,” O’Connor continued. “100 percent of the money donated goes to bicycles for the children. A donation of $65 can buy one bicycle; $650 buys 10 bicycles.”
O’Connor’s next journey to Vietnam will take place on March 26.
Anyone wanting to contribute can write a check to Bicycles for Vietnam, and send it to Mark O’Connor, 1304 S. Tabbert Circle, Sioux Falls, SD, 57103. A gofundme page is also set up at www.gofundme.com/vietnambikes.
