Library closed

The Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, is closed after Hurricane Ian caused damage to the building.

If you’re looking to visit a library or park in the area, it might be difficult to decide where to go as several are still closed due to damage from Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte and Sarasota county officials are updating residents on facilities opened — and shuttered — due to the Category 4 storm.


Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

