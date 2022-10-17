Fixing Power Lines

FPL crews repair a power line in Venice.

 PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF VENICE

While most household necessities have been restored following Hurricane Ian, there are some areas without power and internet nearly three weeks post-storm.

Florida Power & Light still has customers without electricity. The power tracker states there are 65 customers with outages in Charlotte County; 13 in DeSoto County and 127 in Sarasota County.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments